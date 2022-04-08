Another sweeping criminal justice initiative found its way into the New York State 2022-2023 budget legislation, where it absolutely does not belong.
CNHI’s New York Statehouse reporter Joe Mahoney earlier this week teased out the details of “Clean Slate,” a measure designed to expunge many criminal records. Gov. Kathy Hochul and the Democratic-controlled Legislature both want a three-year waiting period for misdemeanor convictions to be sealed and a seven-year waiting period for the expunging of felony records. Their disagreement concerns the time at which the clock should start running: upon the convict’s release from prison or jail or, as Hochul prefers, upon completion of parole or probation. The disagreement is one more thing holding up approval of a spending plan that keeps the state running.
Other points of dispute are Hochul’s proposed tweaks to the state’s new cashless bail system and Raise the Age law directing most youths younger than 18 to family court when they’re accused of a crime.
Naturally, almost nobody’s happy with these proposals. So-called progressives decry them as discriminatory while so-called conservatives assert they’ll further feed rising crime rates.
Regarding tweaks to the cashless bail system — Hochul’s 10-point plan would among other things restore authority to judges to order cash bail for more individuals when they’re arraigned — critics are quick to play the all-or-nothing game. Bronx-based state Sen. Gustavo Rivera, the influential chair of the senate health committee, declared he’d vote against any budget legislation that includes it. Meanwhile, supporters of one of Hochul’s rivals for the Democratic nomination for governor, U.S. Rep. Tom Suozzi of Long Island, chanted “No bail fix, no budget” at a late March Suozzi campaign stop in Manhattan. There’s similar push-and-pull around the Clean Slate measure and Raise the Age tweaks.
Hochul did no favors for herself or the criminal justice system by tossing these measures into the black hole known as the state budget. Tying major policy initiatives to the annual spending plan is a tried-and-true strategy for the governor to score wins by cheating, essentially. Equally unsavory is the spectacle of budget “negotiation” in which most of the legislature, and all of their constituents, have no say.
“This is Albany business as usual; politicians pass broken, failed, policies with no transparency and everyday New Yorkers are left to deal with the disastrous effects,” Senate Republican Leader Rob Ortt, R-North Tonawanda, observed.
In the case of the criminal justice reforms, it may well be a smart move on Hochul’s part tying them to the budget. She’s siding with moderates in seeking to restore some judicial discretion in matters of bail and criminal prosecution of youths, and tying those changes to the budget is probably the only way to get them past a downstate Democrat-dominated lawmaking body.
Then again, the cashless bail system was a product of the 2019-2020 state budget, approved more or less in the dark, without the proper vetting and healthy debate that was (and still is) so needed. Who’s to say, if that legislation had been taken up on its own, that it would have passed, or survived a veto?
Lawmaking through the state budget process is lousy governance. Whichever side “wins” the criminal justice reform battle will have nothing to crow about.
