Getting school back in session is high on the priority list for two of the most recognizable leaders during the pandemic.
President Donald Trump has suggested in recent days that his administration wants students and teachers across the nation back in their classrooms this fall or those schools and districts that aren’t able or willing to comply may lose federal funding.
Governor Andrew M. Cuomo indicated on Monday that schools across most of New York state will reopen, provided the number of COVID-19 infections remains low and the environment is conducive to getting the education system running again, with mask-wearing and socially distancing standards in place, of course.
Trump’s approach to education amid COVID is not unlike his approach to the pandemic in general. He seems to want what he wants as he wants it and still, despite very obvious proof to the contrary, seems to prefer pushing science and the data aside so America can return to some semblance of what he views as “normal.”
Unfortunately, as the nation continues to grapple with the most highly contagious and potentially deadly disease it has seen in decades, there’s no such thing as going back and it is best, as recent spikes in positive cases in the west and south have proven, to instead adjust to the “new normal” until there’s a proven vaccine or effective treatments for those who contract COVID-19.
Cuomo is right to do what he’s done all along: Follow the data where positive cases, hospitalizations and deaths are concerned and put public safety ahead of commerce and, in this case, traditional education of young people.
New York managed to flatten the curve by instituting large-scale shutdowns earlier this year. The flattening was reinforced by a set of guidelines from state leaders who convinced residents across New York to do their part by wearing masks, practicing social distancing, washing their hands and staying away from others if they felt sick. The state also did an admirable job of ramping up testing, allowing individuals who worked in jobs where they were at high risk, or people who came into contact with someone who had already tested positive, to know their personal virus status in as efficient a manner as possible.
As the world now knows months into the pandemic, there’s no such thing as 100% effective when it comes to this particular disease. As regions like Western New York that have already entered stage four of reopening begin to contemplate the possibility that students and teachers will return to in-classroom learning this fall, parents, faculty members and students themselves must remain vigilant and guarded in their approach to COVID-19.
They should also look ahead to the potential for schools to reopen and classes to resume with an understanding that at least they are in a state where the science and the health guidelines have been taken seriously.
Educating young people should always be done in as safe and nurturing an environment as possible.
Doing so amid COVID-19 shouldn’t be about making demands and issuing threats.
It should be about what we’re seeing from Cuomo’s office on down in New York: A sensible, patient approach that is based on actual data and recommendations from experts in public health and science, and has an eye on creating as safe a classroom environment as possible this fall and throughout the school year.
