Accolades are not tossed casually out of this space, especially toward political figures, many of whom seem more intent on working against their constituents than for them.
Regarding the recent convictions for Medicaid fraud scored by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, though, “job well done” is a well-earned declaration.
James announced this week the conviction of Niagara Falls-based Wego Taxi Tours, Inc., its owner Sadat Khan, 31, and its corporate secretary, Kashif Pervez, 37, on charges that they stole thousands of dollars from Medicaid by billing the state for rides they never provided.
According to the plea agreements, Khan and Pervez falsely attested that they drove Medicaid recipients to and from particular addresses, when in fact the recipients did not live at those addresses and were never picked up or dropped off at those addresses. Khan submitted bills to Medicaid for these trips, resulting in Medicaid payments to Wego that it was not entitled to receive.
Khan and Pervez both pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny and received a three-year conditional discharge. Additionally, Khan was ordered to pay $143,610.70 restitution and Pervez was ordered to pay $39,568.56 restitution.
Wego Taxi Tours, Inc., a corporate defendant, pleaded guilty to fourth-degree grand larceny for knowingly submitting false claims to Medicaid, and agreed to forfeit $602,338.28 in withheld Medicaid payments as restitution to the state.
James also announced the state secured pleas from three Wego drivers who had encouraged Medicaid recipients to falsely report their addresses to medical answering services, in order to inflate mileage reimbursement for the taxi company.
This is a scam of high order and worthy of the attention it received. We shudder to think how many other similar scams are being run on New York Medicaid right now — and we wish James and her office more success in ferreting them out and bringing the fraudsters to justice.
Someone, it seems, will always try to game a system, especially a potentially lucrative public one where insufficient oversight can sometimes result in outright theft.
By putting the brakes on this particular scheme, the attorney general offered taxpayers a sliver of hope that there are still people in public offices who are looking out for the public’s best interests.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.