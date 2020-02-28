Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Gusty winds. Snow showers developing this afternoon. High 24F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of snow 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Variable clouds with snow showers. Low 16F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.