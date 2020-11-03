It's not an overstatement to say today is one of the most important election days in modern U.S. history.
Few presidential elections have generated as much vociferous debate and it has been some time since the White House or the nation has faced as many pressing concerns, including the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Overall, 2020 has been a discouraging year, one marked by disease, death, economic strife and fierce, at times violent, disagreements among the American people. But, there is at least one encouraging sign of late and that is the lengthy lines outside early voting locations here and across the country.
Those of you who have already voted — and there have been thousands already in Niagara County alone — can take pride in knowing you played your own small role in a great American election drama.
For those of you who waited to vote in person on election day, today is it. There is no more time. We remind you to stay safe while casting your ballots and encourage you to make sure you do not pass up this opportunity. It doesn't matter which candidates you choose. Get out and vote before the polls close because every vote matters and we should not take for granted our right as Americans to help decide our country's future course.
To all voters, we remind you to not be discouraged if, by closing time at the polls tonight, there is no clear-cut winner.
Both presidential candidates have suggested that, due to all the mail-in voting this year, there's potential for shenanigans by either side. Many pundits are expecting the outcome of any close race to be too close to call by the end of the evening. It may indeed be the case that determining which of the two candidates — Republican Donald Trump or Democrat Joe Biden — actually won may take several days of ballot counting or may ultimately involve some form of legal action.
Whatever happens, it is the integrity of our country and all it has always held dear that should matter most. We are not a collection of Red states opposing Blue states and vice versa. We are Americans and our great nation faces unprecedented issues that we must all find some way to collectively address.
In that process, we can only hope, whoever wins the presidency will take the healing of the nation seriously and begin to work on the very difficult task of binding back together that which has been torn apart over the months of campaign rhetoric, allegations of wrongdoing and conspiracy theories.
Election day does not signal the end of our challenges. It is not as though having the presidency decided will rid us of the novel coronavirus and the economic challenges that come with it. In communities like Niagara Falls and Lockport, where struggles predate the pandemic by decades, knowing who'll be the president in 2021-2024 won't create jobs, opportunity, rebirth or growth.
No, there's much more work that needs to be done on numerous fronts, and much of that work starts here at home.
Voting is important and we're glad to see so many Niagara County residents exercising their rights by participating.
But, in a sense, election day merely represents the end of another election cycle. It does not absolve us of our duty to keep conducting ourselves as responsible citizens.
While we may not all agree on which candidate or political philosophy offer the best way forward, all Americans should commit, or recommit, to the idea of working together to overcome the trials of 2020 and to forge a better nation for all.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.