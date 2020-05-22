We citizens don’t require a parade or a formal ceremony to spark a show of respect and gratitude for fellow Americans who made the “ultimate sacrifice” for our country.
The 2020 Memorial Day parade and ceremony cancelation notices have come gradually, and reluctantly, as a two-week “shutdown” of society in mid March became four weeks, then eight and counting because of COVID-19. The social distancing measures that are key to reducing the disease’s spread are messing not just with our summer vacation plans but our solemn traditions, too.
It seems unthinkable in communities like ours, where military service, particularly wartime service, commands genuine respect, that Memorial Day could be “canceled” over a vicious bug.
It hasn’t been canceled, though. Only the group observances — the public ceremonies in Cold Springs Cemetery, Corwin Cemetery, Greenwood Cemetery, the village Commons in Middleport — were called off.
Pandemic or no pandemic, the keepers of the Memorial Day traditions that matter most, the local American Legion and VFW posts and other veterans organizations, are doing what they always do: decorating war veterans’ graves, laying wreaths and paying symbolic tributes at monuments. They’re just not publicizing these activities this year, so as not to risk the possibility of drawing a crowd.
Meanwhile, those of us not affiliated with a veterans group who wish to pay tribute to the fallen may be wondering how to do so in the absence of an organized, sanctioned “event.”
A simple suggestion by Renee Knight, chair of the Lockport-based Partnership in Patriotism Coalition, reminds us that where there’s a will, there’s a way.
Knight, the retired Lockport school teacher who’s at the head of the assembly when students recite “America’s Answer” every Veterans Day at Outwater Park, on Wednesday sent an email to coalition members including the Union-Sun & Journal asking for thoughts on a spur-of-the-moment idea and, if we were in favor, to pass it on to family, friends and associates, and see what happens.
The US&J is fully in favor of the bright and beautiful idea in Knight’s email, so here we are, “forwarding” it to our readers — our family, friends and associates — everywhere.
“Hope you and your loved ones are well and safe. Have been thinking about some simple way that Lockport, as a community, could safely ‘stand together’ (from our own driveways or front lawns) to show honor and respect to our fallen heroes and our military on Monday, May 25 at 11 a.m. … Perhaps the fire department(s) could assist by a siren alarm at precisely 11 a.m. All of us could stand on our own front lawns, where our flags would be flying, and recite the Pledge to the flag. … — Renee A. Knight, chairperson, Partnership in Patriotism Coalition”
If you too are in favor of this idea, this suggestion for a self-led Memorial Day tribute to America’s fallen heroes, then pass it on.
See you out front Monday at 11 a.m. sharp.
