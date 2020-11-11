The arrival of Veterans Day 2020 feels well timed.
It comes on the heels of one of the most divisive presidential elections in modern U.S. history.
While many millions of Americans who supported Democratic candidate Joe Biden are celebrating, nearly as many millions who supported incumbent Republican Donald Trump are still coming to terms with the outcome.
The public debate and courtroom wrangling over the election may drag on for some time.
For now, today at least, we encourage our fellow Americans to turn attention away from politics and focus instead on recognizing, even if only in some small way, the great significance of Veterans Day.
Historically speaking, Veterans Day is observed on November 11th in recognition of the official end of World War I — which was in its time regarded as "the war to end all wars" — on Nov. 11, 1918.
In November 1919, President Woodrow Wilson proclaimed November 11th as the first commemoration of Armistice Day, declaring that the day should be filled with "solemn pride in the heroism of those who died in the country’s service and with gratitude for the victory, both because of the thing from which it has freed us and because of the opportunity it has given America to show her sympathy with peace and justice in the councils of the nations …"
For years, Armistice Day was primarily a day to honor veterans of World War I. In 1954, after World War II, the 83rd Congress, at the urging of veteran service organizations, legally struck out the word "Armistice" and inserted in its place the word "Veterans." With the approval of this legislation on June 1, 1954, November 11th became a day to honor American veterans of all wars.
Later that same year, President Dwight D. Eisenhower issued the first Veterans Day Proclamation which, to ensure "a proper and widespread observance of this anniversary" called upon "all veterans, all veterans' organizations, and the entire citizenry ... to join hands in the common purpose."
Joining hands in a common purpose — such as the pursuit of solidarity or peace — may feel difficult these days, particularly in the immediate aftermath of the bitterly fought presidential election. But, while Democrats and Republicans, liberals and conservatives, do have idealogical differences, we all should be able, for one day at least, to find common ground around the importance of honoring the brave men and women who fought on our nation's behalf.
If not for veterans' sacrifices, we may not find ourselves in a position to enjoy the many freedoms that we as Americans hold dear. Those freedoms include the right to vote, which Americans exercised in record numbers over the past few weeks.
Election Day has come and gone and now Veterans Day is upon us.
We should, as Americans, act accordingly by setting aside whatever political differences we have had lately with an understanding that our ability to debate the issues of our time is rooted, always, in the service and the sacrifices of present and past members of our nation's armed forces.
