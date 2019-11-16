Across the border in Canada they’re preparing to enjoy a large-scale holiday event known as the Winter Festival of Lights.
This year’s event will feature more than 3 million holiday lights, dozens of lighted displays, illuminated swings and see saws, displays representing world artists and live entertainment.
Last year’s festival, which set a record for the number of vehicles that passed through Dufferin Islands with 89,350 cars and more than 400 buses, attracted more than 1.8 million visitors.
Organizers say it also generated an economic impact of $98 million.
Imagine pulling together something of this magnitude on the American side, or maybe coordinating with the Canadian side to create an even larger event with wider cross-border appeal.
No, seriously.
Stop for a second and imagine it.
It can’t happen unless we think it can first.
It’s not as if organizers of the Winter Festival of Lights operate solely on a municipal budget.
We know, under the trying financial circumstances facing Niagara Falls, USA, there’s no way the city could undertake anything near this kind of magnitude on its own.
What’s important to note is that its counterpart over in Canada — Niagara Falls, Ontario — isn’t shouldering all the responsibility or cost for the festival alone.
The event comes together because it draws resources from a number of sources, including two major ones that have equivalents on our side of the border.
The Winter of Festival of Lights is sponsored, in part, by Ontario Power Generation.
It happens with support from one of the primary benefactors of the event — Niagara Parks.
Niagara Falls, New York, has active partnerships with similar entities. In the case of power generation it is the New York Power Authority. Where parks are concerned, it is the state Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation.
Nobody’s asking either American entity to kick in big bucks to pull off a large-scale holiday festival to rival that of our neighbors over in Canada.
But maybe we should.
There’s more to it than just public-sector support, however.
Over in Canada, the offerings of the Winter Festival of Lights will be enhanced by the participation of the Amsterdam Light Art Collection, an organization that helps bring in artist displays from places like the Netherlands, Singapore, Israel, France and the United Kingdom.
How did Niagara Falls, Ontario, develop a relationship with this sort of entity?
We’re not sure, but it had to start somewhere.
A story in the Canadian publication The Standard quoted Niagara Parks chair Sandie Bellows, who characterized this year’s festival as being a “driving force” in making Niagara Parks a year-round destination.
“Each winter, the festival brings this area to life, transforming our beautiful properties into stunning winter landscapes with millions of sparkling lights,” Bellows told the news outlet.
It wasn’t always that way. Developing the festival to its current level of success took many hands, a lot of commitment and years worth of trial and error.
When the lights flip on for the first time this week, organizers of the Winter Festival of Lights will not only be able to invite visitors from around the world to enjoy one of the most vibrant holiday atmospheres in all of eastern Canada, they will be able to celebrate something our side, unfortunately, cannot and that’s robust public- and private-sector partnerships that make such things possible.
Over here, we’ll have to come to the same disappointing realization that while we have much of the same in terms of available resources, we still have much to learn about cooperation, like-mindedness and the spirit of “can-do.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.