It should come as no surprise that the Republicans who control the North Tonawanda Common Council appointed one of their own to the recently vacated position of city clerk/treasurer.
This is Niagara County after all and, unfortunately, this place has developed a horrible reputation for promoting based more on who you know than whether you have the background and qualifications needed to do the job you are getting.
Politics is politics and to the victors go the spoils.
With Republicans holding power in North Tonawanda, they do, in the event of a vacancy in a post like clerk/treasurer, get the opportunity to fill the job with whomever they see fit.
There is one glaring issue this time, however, and that’s the findings of a recent audit that make the choice of the next clerk/treasurer as important as ever.
New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli’s office released an audit of North Tonawanda’s finances last week determining that, from 2017 to 2019, the mayor and the council “did not adopt structurally balanced budgets” and did not “properly monitor the city’s financial operations or take appropriate actions to maintain the city’s fiscal stability.”
In addition, auditors noted, over the same time period, the city’s general fund and sewer fund had operating deficits and city officials did not establish a fund balance policy, multi-year financial plan or capital plan.
As noted in the audit, whoever holds the elected post of city clerk-treasurer is responsible, in conjunction with the city accountant, for supervising the city’s fiscal affairs.
That person during the most recent audit period was former clerk/treasurer Matt Parish who, through a political appointment, is now working as the second-in-command to Republican Niagara County Clerk Joe Jastrzemski in a job that pays him more per year than he was making in the Lumber City.
To fill Parish’s position, North Tonawanda Mayor Art Pappas and members of the council, in what is best described as a charade, publicly asked qualified individuals to submit resumes.
Anyone who knew anything about NT politics knew long before any interviews started about the plan of the county GOP’s elite to appoint one of their own, longtime Alderman Donna Braun, to succeed Parish as clerk/treasurer. The rumored deal was made official with Braun’s formal swearing-in to the post on Wednesday.
Niagara County Republican Committee Chairman Rich Andres defended the political maneuvering, saying he believes Braun and Parish are both qualified and have the necessary experience to do their new jobs. Republicans on the NT council as well as Pappas also endorsed Braun as the most qualified of the five candidates who took part in the interview process.
Not surprisingly, Niagara County Democratic Committee Chairman Jason Zona decried the shifting of seats within the GOP hierarchy as another in a string of examples where Republicans put connections above qualifications and follow the “friends and family plan.”
“Who’s going to pay the price in North Tonawanda? Everybody who lives there because they are going to get a tax increase,” Zona said. “The taxpayers are going to get fleeced here. The workforce is going to get slashed. They will blame it all on COVID or something else, but it was their mismanagement.”
Only time will tell which side got it right.
As always, we think it’s best to put qualifications and experience above political party affiliation when it comes to filling any public service post.
Unfortunately, the long and often sad history of Niagara County illustrates what happens when the patronage mill is primed at the expense of taxpayers. You end up in the same place the county has found itself seemingly forever: saddled with a public sector that’s driven by insider politics rather than merit and accomplishment.
