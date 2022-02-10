So, you say you want an end to the masking mandate in K-through-12 schools?
Then get behind COVID-19 vaccination for everyone in school. Better yet, get behind vaccination for everyone everywhere.
Earlier this week Gov. Kathy Hochul was pressed to state expiration dates for the masking mandates on indoor businesses and schools. She delivered half a loaf, announcing that as of today indoor businesses are relieved of Covid control duty. For schools it’s a different story, though; full-time masking of students and staff remains the rule until early March at least, pending “metrics” review after winter break at the end of this month. Predictably, the reaction from state and local Republican lawmakers amounted to “not good enough!”
Oh, the bleating from the just-say-no-to-it-all crowd has become tiresome. No forced masking! No forced vaxxing! No deferring to common good! And, apparently, no wondering whatsoever how to conquer a contagion that’s capable of crippling the economy and society, when proven-effective weapons are off the table because they’re … inconvenient.
Regarding schools, and looking past the instant debate about masking, New York State should take the bull by the horns and add Covid to the list of diseases against which K-12 students must be immunized in order to attend school. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration reportedly is close to approving Covid vaccination for the 5-and-younger set, the last age group in line, and this addition to the must-have shots list, effective with the 2022-2023 school year, certainly would boost the overall vaccination rate in New York state.
Ultimately, Covid vaccine is no different than the measles-mumps-rubella, polio and chicken pox vaccines that have helped untold millions of children (and adults) avoid serious illnesses. The New Yorker magazine reported just this week that, in the 20 or so years since the chicken pox vaccine became a childhood standard, that disease has been nearly eradicated in the United States. Those who have fallen for the line that Covid vaccine is too “new” to be trusted, especially in their precious babes, should ask themselves: when’s the last time I heard about someone I know contracting measles, mumps, chicken pox — and how did that happen?
The ideal, of course, would be mandatory Covid vaccination for all Americans regardless of age. According to the American Bar Association, mandatory vaccination was judged “constitutional” by the U.S. Supreme Court more than 100 years ago, in a case involving smallpox, and the ruling in Jacobson v. Commonwealth of Massachusetts has been revalidated by the court every so often ever since, most recently in 2011. Sadly, though, given the deep partisan divisions that color everything in our country now including acceptance of facts, mandatory vaccination for all is a non-starter.
That’s sad because about the only way to achieve herd immunity, provide real protection for the vulnerable and hasten COVID-19’s transition from “pandemic”’ to “endemic” illness is mass vaccination.
Two years into the pandemic, and more than a year after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines were introduced in the United States, the national Covid vaccination rate hovers around a paltry 65%. For a people who have always prided ourselves on being possessed of superior character and common sense, that’s embarrassing. Somehow, a loud, spiteful, selfish minority has been able to take public health hostage, instilling fear and inspiring idiocy in lawmakers who pose for “liberty” by pushing measures that encourage Covid’s spread and persistence: Masking-, test- and vaccination-discouraging …
The irony, of course, is that while a few enjoy their freedom to refuse, the many lose their freedom to live safely and sanely. Who isn’t weary of masking, distancing, losing quality time with friends and family, after all this time? Nobody prefers life this way. Mostly, we’re still trying to contain our own aerosol and maintain social distance out of concern for ourselves as well as others. Who wants to be sickened by a Covid denier, or be the contact that brought someone else to their knees or worse?
Yes, those social protective measures are irritating. And whether they’re mandated or not, the measures shouldn’t go away, because they’re individuals’ only semi-reliable protection until the virus and its mutations can no longer latch onto so many hospitable — i.e. unvaccinated — hosts.
So, if you’re weary of masking and other contagion-fighting social controls, the thing to do is get behind Covid vaccination. For everyone.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.