This is a difficult time for us all. It’s especially challenging for older residents, many of whom are rightfully concerned about venturing out into public in the Covid era.
Imagine being a homebound senior or an individual with a disability who is unable to go out and take care of your own personal business, including the simplest of all things: getting food for the day.
In a non-Covid world, the role of meal delivery to those in need has traditionally been filled by local Meals on Wheels programs, which rely on volunteers to ensure seniors and others get the food they need for the day or the week.
Sadly, during the global pandemic, these valuable programs have experienced the most challenging situation of all, and that’s increased demand for food assistance at the same time volunteer help has plateaued or dwindled.
Representatives of FeedMore WNY’s Meals on Wheels program put out a call recently for community volunteers to assist with meal delivery in Niagara and Erie counties.
FeedMore WNY has distribution sites across Niagara County, including locations in Niagara Falls, Lockport, Wheatfield and Lewiston.
Meals generally arrive for delivery in the morning, roughly 10:45 to 11 a.m. or so at the various locations. Deliveries take about one hour to complete. Volunteer opportunities are available Monday through Friday. Volunteers can choose how frequently they would like to lend a hand.
In order to help ensure the safety of its clients and volunteers, FeedMore WNY has implemented new policies and procedures during the meal delivery process, including face covering and social distancing.
As Tara A. Ellis, FeedMore WNY president and CEO, noted, in some instances, volunteers are not just aiding a community cause, they are literally working to help save lives.
“Volunteers are the lifeblood of FeedMore WNY’s Meals on Wheels program. We would not be able to provide nutritious food and friendship to our hungry, homebound neighbors without our dedicated network of volunteers,” Ellis said.
We realize how difficult it can be, during this challenging time, to consider adding a volunteer duty.
We also know how often, in times of need, members of this community have stepped up to give of themselves in remarkable ways.
FeedMore WNY’s vitally important Meals on Wheels programs need help right now, so, if you are able, please consider doing your part.
The return on the investment of your time and energy is knowing that a senior or disabled resident in need is receiving the nutrition — and the human contact — that they need.
To learn more and sign up as a volunteer through any of FeedMore WNY’s Meals on Wheels sites, visit www.feedmorewny.org/volunteer or contact Volunteer Manager Kyle Dillman at (716) 822-2005, extension 3077, or volunteer@feedmorewny.org.
