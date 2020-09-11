For many Americans, Sept. 11, 2001 signals a reminder to “Never Forget.”
For those of us old enough to have lived through the pain and anguish of that dark day, it’s impossible not to reflect on what remains the most deadly terrorist attack in human history.
In a series of four coordinated attacks, adherents of the terrorist group al-Qaeda flew two airplanes into the North and South towers of the World Trade Center in New York City and crashed a third plane into the Pentagon. A fourth plane, United Airlines Flight 93, which was on its way to Washington, D.C., crashed into a field in Stonycreek Township, Pennsylvania, as heroic passengers prevented the hijackers from reaching their intended target.
When the dust finally settled after the WTC towers fell, the list of casualties tallied 2,977. Another 25,000 were injured, many of them suffering long-term health consequences. The day was especially dark for first responders as 343 firefighters and 72 police officers were killed, making the single deadliest incident for firefighters and law enforcement officers in U.S. history.
It is noteworthy, on the 19th anniversary of the attacks, that there are now many Americans among us who have completed their grade school education without firsthand knowledge of that day.
For them and others too young to have direct recall, we must always attempt to describe in as much detail as possible why what happened continues to have such significance and why it is important to “Never Forget” the carnage all those years ago.
While a 19th anniversary technically is not a milestone, when it comes to an event of historic significance, there is no such thing as a lesser year. Given the condition of America at the moment, this is arguably as important a year for reflection as the country has had since the attacks.
To say this year has been wrought with challenges is an understatement, of course.
The global pandemic threatened public health and safety on a grand scale, forcing shutdowns and lockdowns.
The economic fallout lingers for millions of Americans whose workplaces were forced to close or who still find themselves surviving on unemployment.
As a nation, we are grappling with serious issues of social justice and equality, as evidenced by continued waves of protest tied to the Black Lives Matter movement.
With the presidential election quickly approaching, much of America finds itself divided, often bitterly, down two distinct lines — one pointing to the Right and the other to the Left.
The anniversary of 9/11 reminds us — or should remind us — that when faced with great crisis, our great nation is capable of responding with tremendous unity, humility and strength.
It may not feel like it this year, but there was a time, almost 20 years ago, when Americans from all walks of life came together to support and console one another and remind the rest of the world that there is no greater force on the planet than the pride and spirit of a truly United States of America.
Sadly, during the intervening years, our resolve to “Never Forget” has waned, allowing an us-versus-them mentality to take hold. We seem to have forgotten that before we are Republicans or Democrats or adherents of any ideology, we are Americans. And as such, we should aspire to conduct ourselves in keeping with our country’s highest ideals, the ones that promote the concepts of life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness for all.
Our failure to remember the lessons of 9/11 and the intense feelings of American pride and unity in the aftermath does a disservice to all those who lost their lives that day.
On Sept. 11, 2020, we must remember that it is still possible for us to come together, focus on finding solutions rather than exacerbating problems and to build back better even when doing so seems impossible.
Divided we fall.
United we stand.
We must “Never Forget.”
