Martin Luther King Jr. Day is a good time to reflect on the community’s record in terms of promoting concepts like equality and diversity.
Unfortunately, it’s clear that Niagara County government still has a lot of work to do on both fronts.
One of the biggest parts of the problem relates to the county’s arcane hiring and promotional practices, the ones that seemingly forever have valued connections to the right political party or the most influential political figures over merit, qualifications and relevant work history.
The latest example of another missed opportunity to at least attempt to promote a more diverse county workforce came this past week with appointment of a new Chief Public Defender.
Instead of fielding resumes and interviewing an array of candidates, members of the Niagara County Legislature’s Republican-led majority agreed to hire the one and only candidate who applied for the position: North Tonawanda assistant city attorney Nick Robinson.
It is more than reasonable for taxpayers to expect the people they hire to represent them will do their level best to find the most highly qualified individuals to perform key functions of county government.
Sadly, for literally decades, that’s just not how things have worked around here.
It is more distressing situation given the history of the local public defenders office and the nature of the work involved.
A check of the record shows that the public defenders office, which frequently finds itself representing individuals from diverse backgrounds who cannot afford their own legal defense, does not currently have a single minority attorney on its roster.
In modern times at least, based on our interviews and our research, the position of Niagara County Chief Public Defender has never been held by a minority.
And yet, given the opportunity to at least consider a wider range of candidates, the powers-that-be in Niagara County once again passed.
Minority Leader Dennis Virtuoso noted that Robinson, in addition to his work for North Tonawanda, has served as an assistant public defender for 2-1/2 years, while his predecessor, David Farrugia, was the Chief Public Defender for 18 years.
“I just think if we had looked around, we might have found someone more experienced,” Virtuoso said.
The circumstances surrounding Robinson’s hiring mired what was an otherwise notable day, as it marked the first time in county history that a woman had been elected as legislature chair.
Unfortunately, moments after ascending to her new post, Chairman Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, struggled to defend the county’s practices where the hiring of Robinson was concerned, admitting that she was unaware of any effort to recruit other candidates for the job.
She did defend the appointment, saying Robinson had been “highly recommended” for the position by other attorneys.
Wydysh said she believed it was “common knowledge” that Farrugua was retiring but also said she was not aware that there had been any formal posting of the opening.
“I think it’s something we should take a look at,” she said. “I would like to take a look at these positions being posted.”
“Taking a look at” what’s become a persistent issue where filling key county posts is concerned is not sufficient.
Action, not words, is needed.
In 2020, when modern technology enables any public- or private-sector entity to open up any job search to candidates anywhere in the world, Niagara County’s leaders continue to promote and hire for taxpayer-funded positions largely through internal connections and word of mouth.
Many of the same lawmakers who supported the hiring of Robinson have previously insisted on the campaign trail that county government should be run more like a private business.
What successful private enterprise would hire someone to oversee an entire department without accepting more than one resume or taking a look a field of qualified and potentially promising candidates?
This sort of practice is not good business for Niagara County government or any other form of government for that matter.
It is, sadly, more in keeping with the concept of it’s not what you know but who you know.
Dr. King, we suspect, would not approve.
