OUR VIEW: No littering, please!

It seems as though the time has come for a new edict as the global COVID-19 pandemic rages.
In addition to “stay home,” “stay safe” and “practice social distancing,” the behavior being exhibited in local store parking lots suggests the following message is also needed: “Pick up after yourselves.”
Across Niagara County, there are glaring examples of people’s failure to grasp the basic concept of disposing of their waste in garbage cans after they pick up groceries or medications at area stores.
Earlier this week, our photographer, Jim Neiss, found proof of the problem when he rolled up on a store parking lot where he observed workers doing a job nobody wants to do right now: Picking up plastic gloves, masks and other discarded personal protection equipment left behind by shoppers.
Trash in the parking lots is an ongoing problem for stores in the area. Sadly, some customers, especially customers from across the border in Canada, can’t seem to find the nearest trash receptacle when discarding empty boxes, bags and packaging.
In the wake of COVID-19, a new garbage issue has surfaced and it involves, of all things, the discarded gloves that people wore while shopping in the hope of protecting themselves from the virus.
Instead of placing these items in trash cans where they belong, it seems, based on the photographic evidence we’ve collected, that far too many people are OK with dumping these unsanitary items wherever they please.
It says something really unfortunate about our society when adults have to be told to put their garbage where it belongs.
To think such a thing has to be reinforced when the entire world is on guard against a highly contagious disease is mind-boggling.
If shoppers who aren’t doing the right thing aren’t concerned about their fellow shoppers, then they should at least take into account the situation in which they are placing store employees, a group that is already on the front line of this pandemic.
The workers in the lot where our photographer visited were wearing protective gear and using plastic “grabber” devices as they went about their work, but that’s not the point.
If shoppers just exercised a bit more care, then these workers would not be required to do this sort of cleanup work at all.
Slowing the spread through social distancing is the mantra now.
Potentially exposing store workers, who can be sickened or perhaps even hospitalized after contact with the virus, runs counter to the general goals of our collective self-isolation, which are to protect the collective and minimize the impacts on our already burdened healthcare system.
No government should have to tell us to pick up after ourselves, especially when doing so is one way to help limit the spread of a vicious and potentially deadly virus.
In this case, in light of what we are seeing, we feel compelled to say it for them.
Pick up after yourselves, Niagara County shoppers.
Dumping your used PPE wherever you please is not only bad form, it is potentially dangerous under our current circumstances.
