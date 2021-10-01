October has arrived and we’re seeing the signs of the season pop up all around. No, not colorful leaves and Halloween decorations, literal signs — campaign season is officially here.
The general election will be held on Nov. 2 and with roughly a month to go, we wanted to take this opportunity to go over the rules for election-related material appearing on the Union-Sun & Journal’s opinions page.
First, letters to the editor in regards to the upcoming election must be received at the US&J office via email, U.S. mail or drop-off by 5 p.m. Oct. 22. Any letters that arrive after that will not be published.
For the candidates for local public offices, there’s a limit of one guest commentary (up to 750 words) in the span of 30 days. That will be strictly enforced.
As for letters of support, we’re taking a somewhat different approach this season. No matter when they’re received this month, letters of support will run in the two weeks leading up to the election — Oct. 18 through Oct. 29. We’ll do our best to make sure every letter received makes it into the paper during that time span.
We’re also offering some tips for assuring letters get printed.
• There’s a 300-word limit on election letters. It’s plenty of space to make your points and allows us to fit in as many letters as possible.
• Include your full name, address and phone number, though only your name and city or township of residence will appear with your letter.
• One letter per person will be accepted during the month, even if multiple letters address different topics.
• Criticism of other candidates is fine, but please make your letter factual and constructive. Hate language is not allowed.
The best way to submit your letter is by email; send it to joyce.miles@lockportjournal.com.
If you’re not online or are not familiar with sending email, reach out to a family member or friend who can help send your letter.
If you have no other choice, you can drop off or mail your letter, but since someone has to type that submission into our system, its publication is delayed. Mail letters to: Union-Sun & Journal, 135 Main St., Lockport, NY 14094, attn.: Mailbag.
If the 2021 primary election cycle is any indication, we expect to see an abundance of letters come in, so the earlier they arrive the better their chances of being printed.
In addition, we’d like to take this opportunity to remind everyone out there to become as educated on the candidates as possible. We’ll do our best to help with that in the coming weeks.
