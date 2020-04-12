It is certainly true that in a time of tremendous economic upheaval the state must make drastic decisions aimed at curtailing spending wherever possible.
It is also unfortunately true that by allowing a pay raise for himself to be included in the recently approved $177 billion state budget, Gov. Andrew Cuomo has opened himself up for valid criticism from state employee union leaders who are now asking why they should have to defer pay raises granted to them by his administration, when the governor’s pay is set to increase from $200,000 last year to $225,000 this year, then to $250,000 in 2021.
We fully understand the hypocrisy involved where Cuomo’s own raise is concerned and find it ridiculous that any sitting politician would feel it appropriate to accept a raise of any kind when so many New Yorkers have suddenly lost their jobs and are now struggling to get by.
Still, there’s something to be said for the state needing to defer — not eliminate — pay raises for various union members at a time when New York is shelling out billions of dollars to cover so many dire needs created by the pandemic.
No one is saying members of unions including the New York State Corrections Officer and Police Benevolent Association and Civil Service Employees Association won’t receive their agreed upon pay hikes eventually.
The plan in place right now is to defer, not cancel, the anticipated 2% pay increases union members were scheduled to receive on April 1 and review the pay freeze decision in 90 days.
It is not ideal, but it does not seem extreme given the state’s current condition.
“The state is facing the unfortunate reality of $10 billion to $15 billion in lost revenue due to the COVID-19 driven economic downturn, and has received no help from the federal government to offset this loss even as Washington enacted a $2 trillion bailout,” said State Division of Budget spokesman Freeman Klopott.
On this issue, credit should be given to the leaders of the New York Troopers PBA.
Union president Tom Mungeer, while obviously not thrilled with the prospect of members not receiving their raises on time, noted that his union weathered lean contract years following the 2008-2009 recession and understands the predicament now facing the state and its taxpayers, many of whom are not drawing a paycheck at all.
More importantly, Mungeer noted that the troopers believe it’s important to continue to report for duty and serve New York communities, even though more than 50 of them have tested positive for the coronavirus and several dozen more are in quarantine after being exposed to it.
“We do realize that tens of millions of Americans are on unemployment lines right now,” Mungeer said. “Nobody’s pay is going down. The small bump is just being deferred.”
The battle cry in this war on an unseen enemy has consistently been the same in New York since the beginning: “We are all in this together.”
Under the circumstances, perhaps more union members would feel differently about deferred raises if Cuomo agreed to defer his own raise as well, as a show of solidarity during these difficult times.
Many state taxpayers are out of work right now and thousands of them are still unable to certify for unemployment due to the high volume of people attempting to do so through the state labor department’s overtaxed system.
On the subject of raises for state employees from the governor on down, the attitude should be: Let’s talk about that later because clearly there are more important things to worry about in New York at the moment.
