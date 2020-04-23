While we would not advocate for New York state lawmakers coming together in a physical setting to cast votes or conduct the people’s business as the state continues to operate under COVID-19 shutdown standards, we agree with advocacy groups that are pushing them to return to session virtually.
It’s only April and, at this point, the state assembly and senate do not have a single item on their calendar for the rest of the year.
If they aren’t going to find creative ways to keep working, why should they expect state taxpayers to continue to accommodate their full wages and staffing levels?
While COVID-19 is certainly an important consideration now and may continue to be even months from now, there’s no reason state lawmakers should be sitting on the sidelines when so many other “essential” workers in New York remain on their jobs and when, as state leaders, they have so many “essential” items to consider.
Among the list of things that should be on the state legislature’s calendar is legislation to allow a one-year look back window for adult survivors of sexual assault to sue their abusers in civil court after the statute of limitations has expired.
In addition, advocacy groups are continuing to call for approval of protections for tenants so they can’t be evicted for a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.
Additional calls have been made for consideration of a measure that would allow for the parole of elderly inmates regardless of the crimes that put them behind bars.
Assembly Republicans are calling for a one-year suspension of the 60-hour overtime threshold for farm laborers, a measure that was included in last year’s farm labor legislation. They are also asking for a suspension of highway use tax, highway tolls and special hauling permit fees for vehicles hauling milk and other agricultural products.
None of these measures can be considered under the legislature’s non-existent calendar.
It is important to note that several state lawmakers have already contracted COVID-19 and no one is suggesting a physical return to the inner corridors of the capital building is necessary.
Despite the social distancing challenges presented by the pandemic, the two chambers and Gov. Andrew Cuomo managed to adopt the state budget while the state and national economies were starting to reel from the pandemic’s economic fallout.
While legislative leaders aren’t ruling out the idea of using technology to take up legislation, they have yet to commit to it.
“If service providers with 1,000-plus staff can figure out how to move to remote systems and continue helping the most vulnerable populations, the 213 members of the Legislature can, too,” observed Susan Lerner, director of Common Cause/New York, a government reform group.
Like the rest of us who are managing to get work done mostly from home, state lawmakers can and should use technology to act on bills and stay productive.
