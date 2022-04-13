The Common Council will be asked tonight to approve an “experiment” in fee- and fine-free seasonal overnight on-street parking throughout the Lock City. This resolution should be approved by nothing less than a unanimous vote.
The existing year-round ban on on-street parking between 2 and 6 a.m., absent a permit that costs the holder $30 a year for the privilege from April through October only, is one of the more maddening aspects of life in Lockport, a city raised in the horse-and-buggy era when driveways weren’t a thought, much less a necessity.
The open permitting system, established in 2017, was at least an improvement. Before then, homeowners and tenants had almost no prayer of parking their (or guests’) vehicles overnight legally, unless the city’s traffic advisory committee approved their permit request, and that didn’t happen often.
Still, having to pay the man for the privilege of on-street parking in the non-winter months, after paying your rent or mortgage and property taxes, is ridiculous.
City hall’s longstanding bias against overnight on-street parking has always been fueled by bureaucratic considerations. To avoid any “what ifs” — what if LPD road patrol can’t see around or between parked vehicles on drive-bys, what if a fire truck heading down a narrower street doesn’t have the street all to itself, what if somebody’s parked on the street that’s getting paved that day — the streets were declared off-limits to everyone in the wee hours.
The outlook at city hall seems to be changing, finally. In consultation with city leaders including Mayor Michelle Roman, council president Paul Beakman and the fire, police and highway chiefs, the traffic advisory committee recently endorsed a so-called pilot parking program in which on-street parking between 2 and 6 a.m. is legal without a permit from April through October, with a few logical exceptions. No overnight parking will be allowed on Main and Walnut streets between Washburn and Transit streets, or on Transit between Main and Ruhlmann Road, or on West Avenue; and non-passenger vehicles, boats and RVs cannot be parked on the street. In addition, areas currently marked “no parking” will remain that way. Vehicles in the way of scheduled road work may be towed.
It’s a pilot program versus a permanent change so that any bumps in the road can be checked and smoothed over. After a seven-month test, it may become clear that a certain few streets are not suited to open parking, for physical reasons, or that when a street is subject to repairs it’s more practical to ban overnight parking on that street only for the duration of the repair work. Going forward, inconvenience for a few would be far more tolerable than a blanket prohibition that, in tight quarters, makes Lock City living more a pain than a pleasure.
