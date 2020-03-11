Years ago, the milk industry participated in a program in which images of missing children were placed on the back of cartons in hopes of raising awareness in the community and reuniting loved ones.
Today, thanks to a similar idea developed by the SPCA of Niagara, images of stray dogs are now appearing on top of pizza delivery boxes, encouraging pizza lovers to consider adopting pups who need forever homes.
How’s the program working so far?
Mary Alloy, owner of the Just Pizza outlet in Amherst, the first pizzeria to participate in the program, summed it up in one word: “Crazy.”
Local pizza-box dogs have now been publicized around the nation. TV shows and networks including Good Morning America, Inside Edition, FOX News, Buzzfeed and CNN have all picked up the story.
“It’s phone call after phone call, interview after interview and just crazy! My favorite word: crazy,” Alloy said. “It’s definitely been busier, but I had to close a little while yesterday because of all these interviews to do.”
It’s a great example of how a simple concept can have a big impact and help address a community concern.
Credit goes to Kimberly LaRussa, event coordinator at the SPCA of Niagara, for coming up with idea to take pictures of the dogs in the no-kill shelter and paste them, along with a small bio and instructions on how to adopt, onto the tops of pizza boxes.
She said she wanted customers to get the idea that they might like to have a new furry pal at their next pizza party.
Alloy deserves credit as well for seeing the potential in LaRussa’s plan.
“When I reached out to her and said, ‘I think I want to put photos of dogs on your pizza boxes, what do you think?’ She said, ‘Great.’ She said, ‘Yes,’ right away. Immediately,’” LaRussa said.
The program is working so far and early returns bode well for the future.
So far, LaRussa said, two dogs that have been featured on the flyers at Just Pizza, Larry and Joel, have found loving homes.
“We had so many people at our shelter, yesterday, a weekday, and it’s crazy,” LaRussa said. “I text Mary when a dog has been adopted, so now the flyers aren’t even making it out of the pizzeria in time because the dog is getting adopted so fast. I drop off the flyers, people are already adopting the dogs because there’s so much publicity.”
While the SPCA of Niagara has, in the past, experienced issues involving leadership and internal controls, the adoption partnership tied to pizza sales demonstrates commitment to the core principles of the organization, which has been operating with modest resources as a no-kill shelter since 2012.
It’s good to see a valued community organization like the SPCA developing a successful partnership with members of the local business community to address an issue of need.
Normally, we don’t like to say something is “going to the dogs.”
In this case, it’s a great thing.
