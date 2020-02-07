There are so many issues with disgraced former New York State senator Hiram Monserrate’s reported “interest” in a political comeback.
For those who may not remember, Monserrate was expelled from the senate in 2010, after being convicted of third-degree assault of his girlfriend at the time.
That was bad enough, and then in 2012, the former New York City Council member pleaded guilty to felony charges of mail fraud and conspiracy for misusing city tax dollars to help pay for one of his state senate campaigns.
Monserrate thus became a veritable poster child for all that was, and still is, wrong with this state and its government.
Still, as New York’s tired taxpayers and voters have seen time and again, politicians of Monserrate’s ilk seem to think citizens of this state have either short memories or zero self respect.
They would be wrong on both counts.
New Yorkers understand the value of quality representation in their local, state and federal government. They are also often dismayed by the lack of it in folks like Monserrate who rise to power and then abuse it for personal gain.
While many do consider it a worthy endeavor, attempting to vote into power the representatives that they feel will do the best job, it’s difficult and at times nearly impossible when the ballot sports a lackluster field of candidates who ended up there due to connections rather than qualifications.
It’s surprising enough that the behaviors exhibited by Monserrate while he was a public official don’t disqualify him from pursuing similar positions in the future. More jarring still is the notion that despite his track record he feels entitled to “get back in the game.”
Does he not understand that public service is just that? It’s not supposed to be a career. Positions in government are not positions of royalty to be held only by those who are in tight with political kingmakers.
More disconcerting about Monserrate’s reported interest in a comeback is, as was noted by Common Cause, a lack of outrage on the part of elected officials from districts that neighbor the one once represented by Monserrate. In the New York Times story, they either declined to comment or did not respond to requests for comment. State Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie was equally silent.
“It is disturbing to see so many elected officials take a passive position in regard to Hiram Monserrate’s unrepentant and relentless pursuit of public office,” said Susan Lerner, the executive director of Common Cause/NY. “We expect to see public officials privileged with the responsibility of representing their communities and the high standards of their office speak out against corrupt abusers.”
We certainly do.
While noting Monserrate is “not fundamentally disqualified” from getting a new job, Lerner argues he should be held to a higher standard when he’s striving to return to public service.
“Anyone convicted of felony corruption for stealing taxpayer money, should not have access or control over said money again, for at least ten years,” Lerner suggested. “It is also especially disturbing to see anyone enable a man who was ejected by the Senate for dragging his partner through a hallway after brutally attacking her, only to then drive out of his way to a hospital where no one would recognize him so she could get 40 stitches.”
State Senator Todd Kaminsky and Assembly Member Catalina Cruz have proposed legislation that would bar any person from holding public office or political party leadership positions for at least a decade after a felony conviction.
Who would argue with such legislation?
Well, sadly, only other Albany insiders who don’t think felonious behavior should disqualify anyone from returning to the ranks of what is arguably the most corrupt state legislature in all the land.
