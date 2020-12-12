Democrats in the Niagara County Legislature's minority caucus are right. The county doesn't need a dedicated public information officer.
We would argue it hasn't needed one ever, and we have argued the same pretty much every year since 2008, when the legislature's Republican-led majority caucus created the lucrative post.
Democrats correctly suggested this week that the timing was right to do away with the job, or at least combine it with that of the legislature clerk. As Minority Caucus Leader Dennis Virtuoso noted, legislature Clerk Mary Jo Tamburlin has announced her intention to retire this year. Combining the clerk and PIO posts could have saved about $89,000 next year, according to Virtuoso's estimates.
Not surprisingly, Republicans balked at the consolidation effort, with Majority Caucus Leader Randy Bradt and fellow North Tonawanda lawmaker Rich Andres arguing that the legislature needs a dedicated clerk, while suggesting the PIO has proven to be a "crucial" position during the pandemic.
While it is true that PIO Kevin Schuler played a role in providing the local news media with some valuable information related to COVID-19, "crucial" is not a word we would choose.
In reality, during the height of the pandemic this past spring, Public Health Director Dan Stapleton and legislature Chair Rebecca Wydysh, R-Lewiston, served as the primary faces of the county's response to COVID-19, handling all daily briefings and press conference duties themselves.
Until recently, this newspaper received daily updates on the latest COVID-19 infection numbers through the PIO's office. However, the information was not generated by the PIO but rather the county health department, which posts the infection numbers each day on its own page on the county website.
While there may have been more for the PIO to do this year, in a non-pandemic year there are often instances when days pass before the county has information worthy of promoting through an official press release. As has often been the case in the past, the releases have tended to tout the work of individual lawmakers or county officials, some of whom, perhaps not so coincidentally, happen to be running for reelection that year.
In reality, a county manager and county department heads should be more than capable of distributing information about the inner workings of their respective areas of expertise, not just to the press but to the public at large as well. Does a county the size of Niagara really need a "go-between"?
From the beginning, the PIO post has had a political bent. And, who could forget last year's fiasco involving former PIO Doug Hoover and his use of county email to distribute a campaign press release on behalf of then-legislature chair Keith McNall?
Schuler, a longtime supporter of local GOP politics who was embroiled in the Buffalo Billion bid-rigging scandal, was hand-picked by county Republicans to replace Hoover after he was transferred to another department.
If Republicans believe that taxpayers should cover the salary and benefit costs tied to this job, they should consider filling it with someone who has more experience in areas of need, like economic development. When those press releases aren't being generated about county matters, perhaps the PIO could be useful in drawing tourists and perhaps even potential investors to points of interest and places of need around the county.
While we understand the power of the patronage mill around here, we believe it's important to continue to advocate against its maintenance and growth.
The Democrats wanted to eliminate at least one patronage plum as part of the 2021 county budget deliberations and the Republicans who control the legislature refused, allowing the positions of clerk and PIO to remain, ostensibly so they can both be filled by people who are loyal to the ruling party.
It shouldn't work that way, and the fact that it does and has for so long should be a source of concern for forward-thinking Niagara County residents.
