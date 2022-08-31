“Currently under bail reform, not attending a court date is not enough to issue (an arrest) warrant.”
So said Niagara County Court Judge Caroline Wojtaszek, confirming Assistant District Attorney Christine Savoia’s understanding that a young man accused of a serious and violent crime is untouchable even when the DA’s office has credible evidence that he’s breaking laws — and bail conditions — while his case goes through court.
Savoia got an Aug. 25 hearing in county court to review 20-year-old Sean F. Kelahan’s adherence to the conditions of his release on bail following his arrest on charges including manslaughter, criminally negligent homicide, assault, reckless driving, speeding and leaving the scene of a fatal motor vehicle accident. Kelahan is one of two young men accused in the March 18 death of Richard Howes III, who was struck by two vehicles as he crossed South Transit Street in Lockport.
Kelahan was a no-show at the hearing, and Savoia asserted that’s because he knew if he did show up, he would be sent to jail for violating conditions of his release, which included: no driving, no alcohol use, no associating with anyone committing a crime, no committing crimes himself and no leaving the county. The DA’s office has received videos and photographs showing Kelahan with alcohol and present during violent fist fights, and Savoia confirmed that he also was recently arrested on a shoplifting charge in Erie County.
The gut-wrenching part is this: The videos and photographs were forwarded by Howes’ mom, Carrie McPhail-Smith, who was present at the hearing and observed of Kelahan: “He is making a mockery of the judge and the court system by doing exactly what he was told not to do. And while posting it on social media for everyone to see.”
Mocking the justice system this young man certainly is, especially in light of the background and particulars of “bail reform.”
Briefly: The state’s bail reform law, which took effect in 2020, barred the setting of cash bail in most cases involving misdemeanors and nonviolent felonies, to stop the jailing of the merely accused who couldn’t afford bail. The law does allow bail in most cases involving a violent felony, but requires judges to set release conditions with an eye solely on whatever ensures the accused will return to court, not on his perceived “dangerousness,” according to the Brennan Center for Justice.
In short, bail reform was an effort to ensure people of lesser means are not punished before they’re convicted of a crime. That’s fine. Fair and appropriate. Righteous, even.
Except.
Except that in this case, the accused, having been released on $100,000 cash bail / $200,000 bond, can’t reasonably be described as poor, and even as he’s fending off an accusation that he killed a man and fled the scene, he can’t be bothered to behave or respect the court that facilitated his pre-trial release. The spectacle leaves a bad taste for everyone, bail reform supporters included.
While confirming Savoia’s belief that Kelahan being a no-show in court was not sufficient grounds for having him arrested, Wojtaszek scheduled another hearing for Thursday and said if Kelahan is a no-show again, she’ll issue a bench warrant for his arrest.
One hopes that whoever posted Kelahan’s bail will convince him to go to court this time and face the music, but if not, Wojtaszek should waste no time signing that warrant. Enough’s enough.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.