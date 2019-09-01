In announcing her sentence for the Lewiston teen who faced rape and sexual assault charges for actions involving four young women, Niagara County Judge Sara Sheldon on Wednesday noted that her decision to give what she herself called the “rich white kid” interim probation was not different from two other cases involving teens — one an African-American and the other a Native American — who were convicted of rape.
“This is not an unusual disposition,” Sheldon said.
While the judge may not have thought so, the disposition did not sit well with many residents around Niagara County who clearly believe that anyone who admits to rape and / or sexual abuse deserves more than probation.
Many took to social media to lambaste Sheldon’s decision, aghast over the idea that, provided all goes well on probation, Christopher Belter, 18, will not have to register as a sex offender.
It bears mentioning, to highlight a larger point, that on the same day Sheldon handed down an interim probation sentence for the so-called Lewiston party house perpetrator, she also followed recommendations from the probation office and gave a 19-year-old Niagara-Wheatfield student who raped a female classmate one year of interim probation.
Like Belter, Elias Q. Dowdy has the opportunity to avoid prison time and sex offender registration.
For the mother of the victim in Niagara-Wheatfield, who went public with her concerns about district officials allowing her daughter to attend classes in the same building as her rapist, the sentence clearly represented addition of insult to injury.
“(Dowdy) is a rapist, he is a sex offender,” the victim’s mother told the court. “He should have to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.”
Later, during a discussion about online postings from Dowdy’s friends and relatives that called into question the victim’s allegations, Sheldon asked the teen directly whether the encounter was consensual, to which he replied in the courtroom, “no.”
By Sheldon’s own admission, she was personally involved in similar probationary sentences for similar crimes involving three other teenage males in Niagara County.
Something is very wrong with this picture.
The race and backgrounds of the perpetrators, while noted in court by the judge, are not relevant when considering what appears to be the overarching problem — teenage boys pushing themselves sexually on non-consenting young women.
Would these young men have been more likely to question the wisdom of their choices and the impact they had on their victims from inside a jail cell once they were officially declared sex offenders? Will they do so while trying to meet the terms of probation?
Only time will tell, of course.
Should they offend again, Sheldon and the probation officers who recommended the sentences will be the ones who have to live with their decisions.
Meantime, the community is left to grapple with what they consider an almost impossible idea: that four young men of varying backgrounds admitted to raping or sexual assaulting one or more young women and were not immediately sent to jail.
