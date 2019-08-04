There’s another vacancy on the Lockport school board, after trustee John Craig tendered his resignation for “personal” reasons in mid July. Craig’s is the second board seat to be vacated in the past month.
Here’s hoping that as the board decides how to process the loss, it’ll keep the needs and the expectations of this community top-of-mind. Seeking input from the community at large would be a great way to start.
When trustee-elect Melissa Boes resigned from the board in late June, only a few days before her first term of office was to begin, the board promptly filled Boes’ seat with one of their own, Tom Fiegl.
That was Fiegl’s second one-year appointment to the board, coming only about a year after Fiegl lost his own board seat in the competitive May 2018 election. In July 2018, the board had turned to Fiegl to complete resigned trustee Victoria Obot’s term of office. Though he did not run for (re)election this past May, Fiegl was the board’s first and only choice to sit in for Boes, who had moved out of the district.
When faced with a vacancy in its ranks, the school board has three options. It can appoint someone temporarily, schedule a special election, or leave the seat vacant until the next regular election.
Posting a special election was the first choice of Kyle Van Schoonhoven, the only one of eight voting trustees who didn’t support sliding Fiegl into Boes’ seat without consulting the community first. Alas, his first thought died quickly, probably due to the district business office’s estimation that a special election would cost about $18,000.
Van Schoonhoven’s second thought, inviting community members at large to apply for appointment and be interviewed by the board, was shot down just as quickly by board President John Linderman, who claimed there’s no point in soliciting community interest in board service. “If they were interested they would have picked up a petition and ran” for election, he said.
At the time, Linderman acknowledged that he had received letters of interest in the Boes seat from two district residents other than Fiegl, then asserted Fiegl’s “14 years of experience” on the board made him the best candidate for appointment. “He has run in the past and he’s been through a lot of difficult situations with this district,” Linderman said.
About experience: It’s a good quality generally and, when it comes to overseeing a $100 million enterprise like a small city school district, one that the overseers may greatly appreciate. But, the word and all that it implies can be heard differently by others as “already trained” or “like minded” with the establishment. And that should not be the school board’s priority. Plus, who among the Lockport trustees had any experience the first time they went after a board seat?
Regarding Craig’s seat, which technically isn’t vacant until the board formally accepts Craig’s resignation at its Wednesday meeting, Linderman says individual trustees have not suggested to him which of the options — appointment, special election or leave the seat open until next May — they prefer.
A roundtable on the question is planned during the Wednesday meeting, Linderman said, adding — hastily, in our view — that the meeting is a board work session and therefore public comments will not be fielded.
That’s too bad. One would think that, as they’re considering how to handle the loss of a people’s representative on a public board, the trustees want to know what the people think.
Is the cost of a special election prohibitive? Maybe, maybe not.
Is a nine-member board working one short for a year a big deal? Maybe, maybe not.
If a few district residents showed an interest in appointment to a board seat but no prior interest in campaigning for it, should that rule them out of consideration? For the vast majority of residents, probably not. We don’t know for sure, though, and neither does the Lockport school board.
That’s why it should refrain from deciding anything about Craig’s vacated board seat until after it has made an open and honest attempt to gauge the public’s preference.
