We’re getting to the point where we are starting to think it would be better if the various levels of government in New York just stopped trying to “help” us.
This comes to mind as we listened to Gov. Andrew Cuomo offer his State of the State address heading into the 2020 calendar year.
As is the case ever year, Cuomo has “big” plans for using our money to “improve” all sorts of things.
He wants taxpayers to agree to spend $3 billion — that’s billion with a b — to cover what he’s calling the Mother Nature Bond Act, which he says will be used to address impacts from climate change and cover costs related to things like flood damage along the shores of Lake Ontario.
He wants to address what he described as the “unsustainable” situation surrounding Medicaid spending, suggesting that higher payments from local governments might be the answer to filling the state budget hole tied to health care programs for the poor.
Let’s see, whose money finances local governments again?
Cuomo is eyeing $300 million more to “reimagine” the Erie Canal, which actually has a ring of promise to it for canal-centric communities like Lockport and North Tonawanda.
Less was made this year than in prior years about development efforts, although Cuomo did say he wants the state to continue to play a significant role in continued improvements at Canalside in downtown Buffalo.
All of it sounds fine, however, it also costs money, something that is by no means in abundant supply in the Empire State these days.
During his speech this week, Cuomo did acknowledge the challenges tied to the state’s $6.1 billion budget gap, but he offered few specifics on how his administration plans to deal with it.
New York recently ranked high on the list of states in America where the most people are leaving.
It’s not unreasonable to think many of these people left because they felt they could earn more in other states where the cost of funding the government is not as high as it is here.
How many New Yorkers who have chosen to remain would now question any initiative overseen by this administration, which has now been unfortunately tied to the Buffalo Billion scandal? That involved the rigging of bids for contracts tied to the SolarCity project, which cost state taxpayers $750 million.
In a state where billions are owed already, is the best answer to spend even more public money?
We’re not expecting the generally free-spending New York state legislature to start tightening up the budget or to bring Cuomo’s lofty and expensive goals more in line with the economic realities faced by the vast majority of New Yorkers who struggle to cover their own living expenses most days.
We must, however, voice our concerns over what continues to be one of New York’s most persistent problems: Politicians who spend billions on ambitious projects that very often result in little to no return on investment for the taxpayers who underwrite them.
Many New Yorkers who are struggling to maintain their households and their livelihoods here could use more money in their wallets and less spending by state government officials who have been trying, and mostly failing, to “help” them for years.
