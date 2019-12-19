As a newspaper of record in Niagara County, we view the ability to obtain and explain what should be considered “public information” as a vitally important service to our readers.
In recent months, the Union-Sun & Journal has used existing Freedom of Information laws in New York state to seek the release of documents that led to the development of stories we believe have improved the understanding of the inner workings of local government.
We have, over the years, relied on the much-appreciated support and advice of the state’s Committee on Open Government where questions surrounding the applicability of FOIL requests are concerned.
As such, we are generally supportive of any and all efforts to increase the flow of public information at the local, state and federal levels.
Currently, in Albany, a pair of bills await the signature of Gov. Andrew Cuomo that would make it easier for members of the press and the public to obtain government records as they relate to court proceedings.
The first bill would require agencies to notify the court if they receive a records request related to a legal proceeding. Under the bill, judges would determine if release of the record would interfere with the case, after the requester has an opportunity to be heard.
The bill provides additional clarity as to the presumption of access to records, requiring agencies to provide specific justification for exempting records from disclosure and clarify that a denial to a record under FOIL does not prevent a requester from obtaining the record through other laws, that a party to a civil or criminal action or proceeding may use FOIL to obtain records related to that proceeding, and that agencies may not exempt categories or types of records from disclosure.
The second bill under consideration aims to expedite legal proceedings that often delay the release of records sought under FOIL.
After a state agency decides to disclose records, companies have 15 days to initiate a proceeding to block the disclosure if they believe the information disclosed is a trade secret or will substantially harm their competitive position. Under this bill, courts will be required to bring proceedings for arguments within 45 days, meaning that the cases will be resolved in a prompt manner.
From our point of view, residents and taxpayers in Niagara County and across Western New York and New York state are best served when they have access to information that sheds light on the inner workings of their local government and court systems.
In the case of both of the above bills, state lawmakers have already reviewed the language of the proposals and a majority have endorsed them as being beneficial to the state as a whole.
All that’s left now is for Cuomo to sign the bills into law, a move that would seem advisable in light of the potential to improve access to information and hopefully expedite responses to requests for information more quickly.
