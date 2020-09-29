Niagara County, under the direction of Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s administration, has formed a task force of community members whose charge is to come up with a “reinvention plan” for local law enforcement.
The task force, announced last week by Niagara County Legislature Chairman Becky Wydysh and Acting Sheriff Michael Filicetti, represents one of the steps Niagara County is taking in an effort to comply with a state mandate requiring local governments to undertake a police reform and reinvention collaborative initiative.
Each city and town in the county was asked to appoint a member of their community to the task force, which also includes various county personnel.
Forming a task force as required by the state does not law enforcement reform make.
To truly bring about productive changes in local policing, the task force members must be open to interacting with members of the public, especially those who have advocated for change in the wake of the police-involved death of George Floyd in Minnesota earlier this year.
Many local residents have expressed concern about the handling of various situations involving local law enforcement, and it’s important for them to understand that they now have an opportunity for their concerns to be presented to a group that, hopefully, will be able to bring about improvements in the way the system operates.
Two community meetings have been scheduled for any member of the public to come and express their opinion.
The first session is set for 6 p.m. Oct. 5 at Lockport Town Hall, 6560 Dysinger Road. The second meeting will be held at 6 p.m. Oct. 6 at Wheatfield Community Center, 2790 Church Road.
While members of the public are often skeptical of government-led reform efforts, it would be inappropriate, at the outset, to dismiss this particular group’s efforts as “more of the same.”
The two scheduled public meetings, provided they are conducted in keeping with the intent of the state’s police reinvention efforts, can prove productive — but only if the people who are directly impacted choose to get involved and have their say.
The task force is charged with completing a draft plan for law enforcement reform. Without input from residents who may have legitimate concerns, what sort of plan will ultimately be developed?
As we saw in the months following Floyd’s death, many residents have longstanding concerns about racial inequality and social injustice.
This process represents an opportunity for residents to have their concerns placed into the record in hopes of developing a plan for reform.
The failure of members of the public to participate would not only diminish the effort, it would seriously compromise the task force’s ability to bring about the sorts of change many among us say we need.
The task force is supposed to develop a draft reinvention plan that can be presented to the full county legislature before the end of the year.
Now is the time, during either one or both of the upcoming public meetings, for the public to get involved and for residents to offer their thoughts and air their concerns.
It would be a shame if the task force did all that work while the public, which the task force was formed to serve, sits silently on the sidelines.
