It’s a rare occasion these days when dozens of concerns parents, students and residents attend a formal meeting of a governmental body, be it a session of the Common Council or the school board.
And yet, that’s just what happened this past Wednesday when a crowd gathered at the Lockport City School District Board of Education meeting to talk about a single subject: the future of a beloved North Park Junior High School staff member who, due to his age and circumstances, may no longer be able to work with students.
Those who attended the meeting described Ron Cheatham, a General Motors retiree who has been a full-time peer mediator at North Park since 2012, in glowing terms. One by one, they told school trustees and representatives of tdistrict administration about their personal experiences with Cheatham, whom they described as “wonderful,” “beautiful” and “priceless.”
Having reached the age of 62, Cheatham is limited in his ability to earn income without compromising his social security benefits. Cheatham would like to continue to work at North Park on a part-time basis, but district officials have told him that’s not possible. It wouldn’t be fair to the students, he says he was told.
Students and parents who disagree appealed directly to the school board during the public comments portion of its Wednesday meeting, encouraging the trustees to reverse course and retain Cheatham on terms that won’t harm him.
In presenting the board with 170 letters written in support of Cheatham, resident Paula Travis said: “He is the epitome of our mission statement. He teaches these kids about honor, respect. Sometimes he’s a father when they don’t have one. Sometimes he’s a mother when they don’t have one.”
Collectively, Cheatham’s supporters spoke for about 40 minutes. Tenth-grade student Maya Bradberry suggested the board meeting room was filled, very uncharacteristically, for one reason only: “Everybody is here for him,” she said of Cheatham. “He has a long lasting effect on everyone he meets.”
The day after the board meeting, district Superintendent Michelle Bradley declined to comment on Cheatham’s request to be made a part-time staff member, citing the “confidential” nature of personnel matters. But, she said, the school trustees “listened attentively” and “heard the voices of the people that were there to support Mr. Cheatham.”
When most public meetings are lightly attended by members of the public, Ron Cheatham drew dozens of students, parents and residents to a school board meeting because they view him as someone who makes a difference in the lives of young people in Lockport.
While it may ultimately prove impossible for the district to accommodate Cheatham’s needs, administrators and school trustees should do their level best to keep him on the North Park staff.
In this instance, the people have spoken and the message is clear: Cheatham leaving North Park would be all loss for all of them — and for the district overall.
