Niagara County District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek said her office isn’t sure whether any laws were broken when county Public Information Officer Douglas Hoover used the county email system to distribute a copy of outgoing Legislature Chairman Keith McNall’s campaign reelection announcement to the media.
In response to a question from a reporter, Wojtaszek indicated that her office hasn’t been involved in any follow-up investigation because it has not been asked by any entity or individual to investigate the matter.
For the record, Ms. Wojtaszek, this newspaper would like for your office to take a closer look at this matter.
A reporter previously asked the district attorney if use of a county computer, on county time, to disseminate political campaign material, would violate any local or state law.
She said it depends on the circumstances, the number of times it happened, the intent, the cost or loss of county services, etc.
“So many factors can change the analysis. I am not going to work off of an alleged set of facts, only sworn statements, under oath, obtained by law enforcement,” Wojtaszek said.
We believe it is in the public’s interest for the district attorney’s office to use whatever resources it has available to determine whether Hoover’s conduct violated any laws and to determine whether any other county officials were involved.
Let’s be clear: County officials are barred by the county’s own set of ethics rules from engaging in political campaigning or related practices on county time.
At the state and federal level, it is unlawful for most public employees to conduct political business on public time.
Is Niagara County somehow above either standard?
It’s difficult for us to understand how.
Hoover distributed a campaign announcement for a sitting county official’s reelection campaign over county email, thus committing a clear violation of county ethics standards.
He was, apparently, disciplined for his actions, although no county official has come forward to explain the specifics of the discipline, choosing instead to hide behind the idea that it is a “personnel matter” and therefore cannot be made public.
While Hoover’s conduct in this one instance is one thing, the bigger concern here — for the county and all constituents represented by Wotjaszek and the DA’s office — is whether the delivery of a legislator’s campaign announcement on county time, using county resources, was an isolated incident or part of a larger or perhaps more disturbing pattern of abuse of public resources.
Where, for example, did Hoover get the information about McNall’s campaign as well as his personal and professional background to distribute in the first place? How was the announcement created? On a county computer? Was it on county time? Were any other public officials, including county officials, involved?
The larger question relates to the idea of who knew what when.
McNall has denied any knowledge of the distribution of his own campaign announcement on county email and maybe it really was done without his knowledge.
Perhaps direct questioning by a representative of the district attorney’s office would lead to additional clarification.
This page previously pressed county officials to initiate an investigation by a formal board of inquiry, which can be created at the discretion of the county legislature. To date, the Republican-led legislative majority has, for what we view as rather obvious reasons, decided against the idea.
Wotjaszek, who has now declared herself a candidate for Niagara County Judge in 2020, should step in and do what Republicans in the legislature aren’t willing to do on their own.
The Hoover matter warrants additional investigation.
This newspaper has now formally complained about it, so let’s get the probe started.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.