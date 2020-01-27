There’s no question someone in a position of authority needs to do something about the questionable nature of those annoying and often inaccurate robocalls that are made to voters across Niagara County primarily during election season each year.
While efforts have been made by state and federal officials to crack down on other forms of robocalls that generally involve someone trying to sell you something, so far they’ve done nothing to temper robocall activity related to political campaigns, their own or others’.
It probably has something to do with their understanding that these robocalls — particularly the ones that lean to offering negative information about an opponent — prove effective in getting candidates of choice elected.
Still, many voters find them as irritating as any offered in service of selling an extended motor vehicle warranty or a trip on a cruise ship.
Beyond the bother they present, there’s a decidedly uglier element that comes with robocalls of a political nature.
These calls, while technically required by the Federal Communications Commission to include information about who paid for them, often do not offer full or even accurate identification of the source. The anonymous calls, which prove difficult to trace, usually share a similar attacking style, the kind that describes political opponents in less-than-flattering and in some cases inaccurate or incendiary terms.
There’s another level to all of this and it involves campaign finance.
Longstanding election law rules require individuals and political committees supporting campaigns to document their expenditures. How can the funding for such calls be tracked when the source is not clearly defined or is identified as a group that does not exist?
Who pays for this stuff? Doesn’t the public have a right to know?
Just this past week, Niagara County Legislature Chairwoman Rebecca Wydysh and other county Republicans were the subject of a series of robocalls criticizing them for failing to do more to prevent an affiliate who was once accused of sexual harassment from getting a job in county government.
Some of the calls identified the source as the “Niagara County Professional Women’s Club,” which, in a check of the internet, does not appear to actually exist.
At the urging of Majority Caucus Leader Randy Bradt, R-North Tonawanda, District Attorney Caroline Wojtaszek has opened a special investigation into the calls.
Other county officials, including Minority Caucus Leader Dennis Virtuoso, D-Niagara Falls, have now asked her to do the same regarding similar robocalls made to voters in their districts last year that also failed to identify a source.
In reality, no elected official, not even Wojtaszek, can be expected to truly get to the bottom of this issue, not when so many candidates on both sides of the aisle use robocalls to advance political causes whether they admit to being associated with them or not.
Higher powers, like those in the state and federal government, are needed to intervene here.
As part of his recently unveiled state budget proposal, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pitched robocall-discouraging legislation that focuses entirely on calls from private-sector businesses, describing it as offering the tools needed to “unmask fraudsters who falsify and hide identity with ‘spoofed’ calls” and imposing “significant new financial penalties for companies who do not comply.”
Sounds like a welcome plan for New Yorkers who are sick of fielding annoying robocalls from dubious sources.
It also begs an important question for the governor and others in public office: If profit-seeking companies should be held to account for making false claims or hiding their identity during ‘spoofed’ calls, why aren’t politicians and their campaign committees being held to a similar standard?
