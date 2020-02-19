Paul Wolf is only part right when he says: “Niagara County seems to be on another world as far as open government goes.”
Having dealt with the officials who run the county’s government for many years, we would say a more accurate description involves another “universe” entirely.
We’re inclined to think that Wolf, the local attorney who heads up the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government, would agree that a good example of Niagara County breaking away from good government practices involves the handling of what are described in the county’s own ethics rules as “public” financial disclosure statements.
County ethics guidelines have for more than two decades required county officials to file annual reports about their personal financial dealings. Documenting the information is not intended to pry into the personal lives of public officials, but rather to offer the public a greater level of certainty that the contracts, land deals, purchase agreements and incentive package the officials are asked to approve are in no way in conflict with their personal holdings or investments.
While county officials are required to fill out and sign the forms each year, up until the legislature authorized a change in the local law in 2019, the contents of the forms themselves were held in private, out of reach from residents or members of the press who may be interested in reviewing the information.
Wolf’s group tried, unsuccessfully, to secure forms filed prior to the law change for the years 2013 to 2019 as the county’s legal team decided that the disclosure documents filed by Niagara County officials are somehow different in terms of their availability than similar forms filed and made publicly available by the governor and members of the state legislature.
While coalition members tried to negotiate the release of the documents without going to court, the stubbornness of county attorneys and the county officials themselves has finally resulted in the filing of a lawsuit.
On Tuesday, the coalition and its partners at the University at Buffalo Law School Civil Liberties and Transparency Clinic announced that they are suing Niagara County, the Niagara County Board of Ethics and the Niagara County Legislature in an effort to force the public release of the financial disclosure reports filed between 2013 and 2019.
The plaintiffs argue that the county’s law regarding public disclosure violates the state’s Freedom of Information laws. They are quick to note that Niagara County appears to be the only county in New York that handles this type of information this way, noting again for the record that state law requires full disclosure of similar information from officials at higher levels of state government.
It is another example of officials in Niagara County attempting to operate under a different set of standards, their own standards which serve to prevent the public and the press from obtaining what is public information anywhere else in New York.
While it is a shame that the taxpayers will ultimately be forced to underwrite the county’s senseless defense of this claim, we support the efforts of the Buffalo Niagara Coalition for Open Government and UB’s Law School Civil Liberties and Transparency Clinic to get a court order forcing the release of what clearly is public information.
Niagara County does not operate in a state other than New York and it is not on a separate planet or in a different universe.
It only feels that way when public information is held in private for reasons our county officials cannot fully explain.
