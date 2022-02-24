Last week’s Emmet Belknap Intermediate School & Community Partnership meeting provided “laypeople” in Lockport City School District — parents and community members at large — a rare opportunity to influence the education of early adolescents in the community. It was the first of four planned meetings to solicit community input on the question how to improve outcomes for Belknap students. It having demonstrated the real and meaningful role that laypeople can play in steering local intermediate-level education, one hopes the next meeting will draw greater participation by them.
At Refuge Temple of Christ on Cottage Street — off school premises, as all of these meetings will be — new Belknap Principal Camille Pontrello explained the reason for the “partnership.” Belknap is officially a Targeted Support and Improvement school due to the number of fifth- and sixth-graders who are behind in subjects including math and literacy. With its TSI designation, the school is required by the state to have a School Comprehensive Education Plan that includes outreach to families in different settings. Basically, the state wants families and Belknap staff talking together about how to help the kids.
“We can’t do this by ourselves,” Pontrello said. “You know your children better than we do. … In order for us to make good decisions, we need to hear from you.”
Ten people, including a few parents and an assortment of Belknap staffers, participated in the first School & Community Partnership meeting. Opportunity came in the form of rap sessions on possible short- and long-term goals for the school. From these came some interesting suggestions: How about having a parent “liaison” who answers parents’ questions? How about addressing students’ social skills in the cafeteria?
In response to the latter suggestion, staff mentor Jay Tomlinson described a new initiative underway this school year in which his clothing company is offering customized shoes as a reward for Belknap students who consistently model good behavior both academically and socially. Tomlinson disclosed that at one point he had identified six student “proteges that were going to get some new shoes, but now? It’s down to one, just because of behavior issues.”
The reasons for intermediate-level students falling behind academically in recent years are varied; there’s no one thing to blame, whether it’s the school / the system or the students’ home life. The premise of the Belknap School & Community Partnership is the theoretical ideal for all secondary education, put into practice for cohorts that have shown they need something extra to get where they ought to be academically. The partnership meetings are an invitation to parents, grandparents, concerned citizens generally, to help identify what that something is.
It’s at once a challenge and a rare opportunity. A community that cares about its children and their education should be eager to take their school up on it.
