Lockport, NY (14094)

Today

Periods of snow. High 29F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 100%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected..

Tonight

Snow this evening will transition to snow showers late. Low 17F. Winds NE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected.