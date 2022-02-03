Where does preservation begin and what drives it?
It starts with an idea — someone looking at a project and seeing beauty and potential where someone else might see disaster.
The Preservation League of New York State has been sharing visions and providing the catalyst for property renovations since 1999, highlighting “Seven to Save,” biennially of late.
Preservation means looking at The Turtle in Niagara Falls and imagining it returned to a meaningful celebration of regional heritage rather than an asbestos-laden disaster worth more dead than alive as Niagara Falls Redevelopment would like us to see it.
Or looking at the North Adam Street lift bridge over the Erie Canal in Lockport and deciding it is worth saving.
Wendt’s Dairy in the Cataract City has been sitting vacant for years. We look at it and imagine a brewery, but the property needs imagination and preservation.
Not too long ago the United Office Building looked hopeless. Today, it’s the Giacomo and is a thriving building in the core of the downtrodden Niagara Falls tourism district where more property is idle than occupied.
There have been successes associated with Seven to Save. Look no further than the Niagara Arts and Cultural Center, once Niagara Falls High School. That was slated to become a Benderson project before Seven to Save and local activists got involved. In Medina, Bent’s Opera House appeared headed for disaster. Today, it is the Boutique Hotel at Bent’s Opera House and Harvest Restaurant.
Preservation dreams do come true.
The Customs House was also endangered and nominated as part of Seven to Save in 2005. Today it is home to the Niagara Falls Underground Railroad Heritage Center.
The deadline for submitting nominations for Seven to Save is March 4, and that’ll be here before you know it.
Look around, use your imagination. It’s possible the next preservation success is just waiting to be discovered somewhere in Niagara County.
To learn more or make a nomination, go to https://www.preservenys.org/seven-to-save .
