It’s always a good thing when public officials manage to work with members of the community to solve a problem or meet a need.
It’s an even better thing when the two parties manage to do so while working with private organizations that can provide funding to support worthwhile initiatives.
That’s exactly what happened with the recent announcement about the non-profit Lockport Community Services, Inc. being in line to receive up to $300,000 through the Tony Hawk Foundation to support reconstruction of the Rail Yard skate park in Outwater Park.
Mayor Michelle Roman, city officials and representatives of Lockport Community Services have been working with Friends of the Railyard Skate Park for months now on a viable plan to rebuild the heavily used skate park.
Skate park advocates have been working for the past 18 months or so on developing a permanent concrete skate park that will be safer to use and have lower maintenance costs than the existing wooden skate park. The estimated tab for all-concrete skate park is $500,000.
In an announcement over the weekend, skate park supporters announced that the foundation, developed by pro skater Tony Hawk, will provide $50,000 of direct assistance to the project. The foundation has also promised to match, dollar for dollar, all donations made by the community up to $250,000 over the course of a year.
John Craig, chairman of Lockport Community Services, acknowledged that there’s still a lot more work to be done, but it is reassuring to know there is a commitment to the sort of financing that can take a project like this off the drawing board and turn it into a reality.
Lockport Community Services and the Friends of the Railyard Skate Park are now working on a comprehensive development plan to ensure success on the community fundraising side.
Hopefully, with the proper level of community support, a year from now Lockportians will be able to come together to celebrate a successful fundraising campaign and development of a new skate park that can serve as a point of pride for the community.
“This grant Lockport has been fortunate to receive means we will have a safer place for our youth and adults alike to expend energy and socialize in a positive environment,” Roman said. “It will also provide an added benefit of bringing more visitors to our great City of Lockport.”
While a new skate park isn’t a certainty yet, it’s clear this grassroots effort has already paid dividends by forging a valuable partnership with a private foundation that has the potential to address a community need.
