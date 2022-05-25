It comes almost in predictable fashion. Spring brings drivers onto the road, sometimes in that fast car, sometimes riding a new motorcycle.
Inevitably, accidents happen. Twice in March, on Transit Street, pedestrians died; and twice more on Niagara Falls Boulevard, motorcyclists collided with vehicles. Within the past month, a motorcyclist died in Wolcottsville. A rollover accidentin Gasport recently claimed a life as well.
Were all of these accidents preventable? Probably not. Were some of them the result of human error? Surely.
The Associated Press reports nearly 43,000 people were killed on U.S. roads last year, the highest number in 16 years as Americans returned to traveling after a lengthy COVID-19 pause. The 10.5% increase over the 2020 number was the largest percentage increase since the National Highway Traffic Safety started keeping track.
What can we do to make a difference? To start, slow down. Not only does this decrease the likelihood or severity of an accident, it saves on oh-so-expensive gas.
Here are some other tips:
Watch out for pedestrians and motorcycles. A second glance might be all it take to make a difference.
If you are buying a new vehicle, or a new-to-you vehicle, choose one with more safety features whenever possible, for example a backup camera, anti lock brakes and side-impact airbags.
Wear your seatbelt, even in the backseat.
Put down your darned phone. The No. 1 cause of accidents in recent years is not drunken driving, running a red light or speeding. It is people taking their eyes off the road.
Don’t drive after drinking. Remember, buzzed driving is drunk driving.
Ditto for driving under the influence of drugs, whether prescription narcotics or the Delta 8 product you bought at the Rez.
If it is raining, slow down. Also, never use cruise control on wet roads. Doing so can lead to hydroplaning and a loss of control.
A yellow light means proceed with caution, not speed up.
If you have young drivers in your home, remember: Kids see what you do even more than they listen to what you say. That speaks as well to not tailgating and avoiding road rage.
None of these suggestions are complicated but take them to heart. The life you save might be you own.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.