“What’s happening” is the question that Twitter users are met with every time they log on. It’s become something of a motto for Twitter, and for good reason. Within minutes of browsing Twitter, most people would probably say they feel pretty up-to-date with “what’s happening” in the world.
Twitter has about 354 million active monthly users. For many of them, the site serves as their main source of news, and many more are continuing to shift from focusing mainly on well-established news companies.
Some big changes in companies such as Fox and CNN recently contributed to a mass influx of Twitter users, especially since former Fox anchor Tucker Carlson announced he’d be moving his primetime show to Twitter after Fox news fired him. According to Carlson, he chose Twitter because it is one of the only “platforms left that allows free speech.”
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis even took to the platform to make a huge announcement, using Twitter’s livestream feature to announce his bid for presidency.
Free speech has been a hot topic regarding Twitter recently, especially since Elon Musk took over as CEO late last year. There have been many controversial opinions about policy changes that Musk implemented in efforts to maximize free speech on the platform, or so he says.
We saw a similar situation a few years ago, when Donald Trump was banned from most popular social media platforms. He claimed his freedom of speech was being obstructed, and instead created his own social media platform, Truth social. Though it has largely failed, he did convince a part of his audience to shift sources of news.
It seems all of these pieces have been working together and contributing to a shift in the way people look for their news. Cable news ratings are dropping as social media becomes bigger and more accessible.
Accessibility is one of Twitter’s biggest strengths. It makes news available instantly, and essentially anyone with access to the internet can use it. That means not only reading and consuming news, but also creating it.
As Twitter weakens its restrictions regarding what can be said on the platform in the name of free speech, it makes it even easier to spread misinformation.
Misinformation and fake news has been a rising issue on the internet for many years, but it becomes even more of an imminent threat as the audience grows. Anyone can create a tweet with the potential to go viral, or even amass an audience on lightly regulated, potentially harmful content.
Another concern relates to how the news is presented to the user. Social media platforms create user-specific algorithms in attempts to keep the users engaged. Most of the time, this entails curating content shown to the user based on other content they’ve previously interacted with. So for example, a highly conservative man will likely have a very different Twitter feed than a highly liberal woman.
Algorithms are becoming smarter and better at what they do, and they certainly work to keep users engaged. But is real, true news something that should be controlled by algorithms? Surely not.
These platforms are becoming key players in America’s democracy, as the content provided on them contribute to the views and thoughts of hundreds of millions. Hopefully, as audiences shift, the platforms will take the responsibility of educating and providing its users with news seriously.
