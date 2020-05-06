Donald Trump should have paid closer attention to what former President George W. Bush had to say over the weekend.
He should go back and really listen to Bush’s comments about humility, solidarity, humanity and leadership during these darkest of days.
In a video released Saturday, Bush said a lot of the things most Americans would expect the leader of the Free World to say at a time like this.
One of the standout statements was as follows:
Contrast Bush’s call for all Americans, regardless of political party affiliation, to come together to confront COVID-19 with the response on Twitter from the sitting president.
In a Sunday tweet, Trump asked why Bush was “nowhere to be found in speaking up against the greatest Hoax in American history,” a reference to his own impeachment.
Given the context of Bush’s over-arching message about finding ways to unify a battered America, was this the best response our current president had to offer?
As Bush suggested, in moments of intense national and global crisis, our president and all leaders at all levels of government should speak for the entire nation, not just the parts that represent their political bases.
As Bush noted correctly, people across America are suffering and their experiences do not “fall evenly.” We must, as he suggested, care “in practical ways” for the sick, the elderly, the unemployed and those who now find themselves without health insurance coverage in the midst of a global pandemic.
Beyond all of those things, Americans of all backgrounds are dealing with the mental and emotional toll. The anxiety keeps coming in waves, often involving concerning thoughts about personal and family health as well as personal income and family security.
“We cannot allow physical separation to become emotional isolation,” Bush said.
“This requires us to not only be compassionate but creative in our outreach,” he added. “Let us remember that empathy and simple kindness are essential, powerful tools of national recovery.”
Compassion, creativity, outreach, unity, empathy, kindness: These are the qualities our nation needs as it continues in its recovery.
Of course Trump is upset by how all of this has affected his presidency, his approval ratings and the economic gains made while he has held the highest office in our nation.
We know it’s difficult.
It’s difficult for all of us.
That is what former President Bush was trying to say.
Essentially, “We are all in this together.”
At this point, we need our leaders to set aside their political ideologies and ambitions and work together to help the entire nation navigate one of the worst periods of American history.
In his Saturday message, Bush gave us a statement of purpose to follow:
“In the final analysis, we are not partisan combatants. We are human beings, equally vulnerable and equally wonderful in the sight of God.”
Given our nation’s current circumstances, why would any American, much less a sitting president, fail to endorse a message such as this?
