On the plus side, a recent review of operations at the SPCA of Niagara’s Lockport Road animal shelter found no alarming instances where the mistreatment or abuse of animals is concerned.
Unfortunately, the audit of the county’s primary animal shelter released this week suggested one of the bigger problems with the facility involves the level of “dysfunction” exhibited by the humans who have a hand in its day-to-day operation.
In putting together the audit, former Erie County SPCA Executive Director Barbara Carr interviewed dozens of current and former board members, employees, volunteers and even the shelter’s former executive director. She noted in her report that many of those individuals have “long since picked a side and become entrenched” in internal battles that have, in at least some instances, worked against the shelter’s core mission.
While she also found a common theme suggesting a deep compassion for animals and a commitment to their care, in her report Carr noted that both sides of the shelter’s human divide need to understand that the “interest of the animals” is falling victim to a desire to “win the argument” with their opposition.
“You are all wrong (and you are all right). About something,” she added in her final words to SPCA staff and volunteers. “Now please stop. Your concern for the welfare of animals means you have to learn to work together.”
Why does it so often seem to be such a problem for individuals tied to organizations of public interest in Niagara County to heed such simple directives?
Running an animal shelter is no easy task. A lot of moving parts have to fit together in order for operations to run as smoothly as possible and to meet the ultimate goal of finding as many homes as possible for as many lost or abandoned animals as possible.
In-fighting, finger-pointing and internal disputes do not help improve operations, nor is the negative publicity surrounding such “dysfunction” helpful in fundraising efforts.
Legitimate concerns, especially those involving the mistreatment of animals under the shelter’s care, should be handled professionally and in keeping with acceptable internal operation standards as well as community expectations for quality animal care.
It’s clear, based on Carr’s report, that the SPCA’s leadership — its executive director and the members of its board included — have much work to do to not only help heal existing internal wounds but to also improve record-keeping and communication and establish a higher level of trust among staff and volunteers.
It’s a big job and it requires immediate attention and a willingness, as Carr noted, for all parties involved to work together for the greater good.
In her conclusion, Carr wrote that the core principal in shelter operation is: “Be Kind.” Yet, she said, “One would have to look hard to find an individual in this crisis who has embraced this core belief. In trying to be humane advocates for animals, they have forgotten how to be humane to one another.”
Challenges remain at the SPCA of Niagara, which is not unusual for any service organization, whether it exists to help animals or people.
Addressing those challenges will require an active and engaged board of directors, leadership from the top, continued involvement from the many volunteers who provide care for animals in need each day and ongoing support from the broader community.
While addressing these challenges will no doubt prove difficult, as Carr suggested, fostering an environment where the humans communicate effectively with one another and show each other respect sounds like a good place to start.
