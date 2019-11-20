You can tell a lot about a community by the way it treats its most vulnerable inhabitants.
Those “inhabitants” do not have to be human beings. Animals must be counted among our ranks as well.
Back in 2012, the county’s primary animal care shelter, the SPCA of Niagara, underwent a significant change in leadership and direction after it was revealed, following a series of reports in this newspaper and an external review by representatives of the Erie County SPCA, that the old guard wasn’t running the shelter as well as it could be. The outside review revealed that on far too many occasions adoptable animals were being euthanized for purposes of expediency and cost containment.
While the period was a dark one for the shelter and the county it serves, revelations stemming from the closer examination of internal operations did produce some positives as old board members were replaced by new ones and the shelter started moving in a “no-kill” direction under then-director Amy Lewis.
Fast forward to last week and the community is now learning about upheaval within the board ranks as several members have departed amid allegations about “secret” meetings involving the current shelter president, lack of adherence to existing by-laws, operational problems and cover-ups of questionable veterinary care for animals.
A review of internal documents from the shelter suggests at least four breaches of the board’s approved euthanasia policy since January.
These are serious claims and it must be noted that current board chair Susan Agnello-Eberwein disputes nearly all of them, insisting that the outgoing board members left due to their own personal needs and, in one case, a disagreement over plans to impose a term limit on board members in the future. Agnello-Eberwein did acknowledge the board members’ concerns over shelter operations, but said the organization has developed a new quality assurance committee in an effort to address them.
It’s too early to tell what exactly is going on behind the scenes at the SPCA of Niagara, but when individuals who devoted years as volunteers to the shelter and its board suggest there’s reason for the community to be concerned, their claims should be taken seriously and investigated as thoroughly as possible.
The shelter operates largely off donations from residents of Niagara County. Those same residents are represented by board members who are appointed to oversee operations at the shelter. There should be no reason to close ranks and prevent the community from getting a fuller understanding of any operational issues or any failures to adhere to the shelter’s “no-kill” policy, which was adopted with strong support from residents when Lewis took over operations.
It’s not unusual for largely volunteer, often-underfunded organizations like animal shelters to struggle to meet their core missions.
Internal issues can produce internal strife, causing friction among people who are supposed to be working together for the common good.
Personality clashes and petty disputes should not trump accurate information and a review of operations that is above-board and transparent.
The goal moving forward should be the same as it was in the wake of the turmoil that rocked the agency seven years ago.
Niagara County needs a viable, well-run shelter that protects the health of animals in its care so they can be turned over to loving individuals and families instead of being euthanized.
