Greater Niagara Newspapers has parted ways with freelance sports writer Jerry Sullivan in the wake of his comments about women on the Monday-livestreamed Trainwreck Sports podcast. We do so unapologetically and with real disappointment in a veteran sports journalist who we once regarded as a “catch” for our readers.
During the live podcast, in response to an apparent critique by several female viewers, Sullivan declared: “Hey, women, be better than this. Because the worst fans really are the women. They don’t get critical journalism, they’re just, they all want to be cheerleaders, OK? You know what I mean? It’s always — it’s a dangerous avenue to go down, to criticize women in general, because they’re better than men generally, but — they don’t get it as fans … .”
In that portion of the podcast, video of which was tweeted and retweeted widely overnight / early Tuesday, it’s plain to see those ignorant words are coming from Sullivan’s mouth, as his waving, mansplaining hands add emphasis in all the wrong places. Women don’t get critical journalism … they all want to be cheerleaders, OK? …
No, Jerry, it’s not OK. What it is, is a revelation of the disrespect that a man in an exceedingly rare and powerful position — longtime regional sports journalist whose words are carried in print, on television and multiple social media platforms — is harboring for roughly half of this newspaper’s readers; the disrespect he harbors for every female athlete, female coach, female journalist, every woman, period.
To our readers who viewed that obnoxious clip and wondered whether we’d overlook it in defense of tolerance or “free speech”: You need not worry. This newspaper has no desire to do business with, or be a forum for, anyone who’s nursing such false and misogynist notions.
