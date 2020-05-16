As states are released from COVID-19 lockdown, there’s talk here and there about how our society could do things “better” going forward. The drastic measures taken to tamp down contagion — barring public assembly and thereby much commerce, directing the citizenry to shelter in place indefinitely and scrambling for scarce resources — have opened some eyes to spots where the American fabric is frayed.
One of those spots involves access to necessities. Low down on the list of our common needs, probably because it’s been around so long that the lack of it is unimaginable, is “snail” mail service.
As is true for most enterprises, COVID lockdown has cost the United States Postal Service a bundle that it couldn’t afford to lose, and in the recent back-and-forth between Congress and the White House about a “bailout,” there’s a whiff of apathy about this singular, time-honored business whose service is extended to every nook and cranny of our country, affordably and solely for public good. Recommendations by President Trump’s 2018 task force assembled to “save” USPS, including raising rates and union-busting restructuring of operations, are now suggested as the potential strings attached to a bailout.
USPS’ financial woes predate the COVID lockdown, of course. It’s supposed to be a self-sustaining operation and its primary revenue generator, first class mail, has been sputtering since the rise of the internet. The volume of first class mail peaked in 2001 and has fallen every year since then. While revenue is down, costs continue to rise. That poses an existential threat to any business, and a 2006 act of Congress appears to have grown the threat to USPS significantly.
The Postal Accountability and Enhancement Act required USPS to establish a fund for retiree health benefits and prepay the fund annually on a 50-year schedule. USPS has defaulted on $48 billion in those payments since 2012, to conserve cash, the Postmaster General told Congress last year. Bottom line, the service does not generate enough revenue to cover current operating costs plus future obligations. In 2018, a task force put together by President Trump to “save” USPS concluded that, without the prepay mandate, the postal service would have operated in the black from 2013 onward.
Noting that the prepay mandate is not applied to any other federal organization, U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand recently put out a call not for a bailout for USPS, but rather for “reinforcements” to keep the service viable for the citizenry well after the coronavirus pandemic is behind us.
An intriguing example of a way to address concerns of both a business and consumers, while shoring up a couple of frayed spots in our social fabric, Gillibrand’s suggested three-step “solution” involves:
— Rescinding the employee benefits prepay mandate in the Postal Accountability and Enhancement.
— Allowing the postal service to “return to its roots” and provide basic banking services, for the benefit of the estimated 10 million households where nobody has a bank account. These typically aren’t free or universally accessible, and the existing alternatives, corner-storefront-type check cashing and payday lending operations, are making a tidy profit off the poor. A USPS-run, non-profit bank in every community, offering low-cost services and low-interest bridge loans, would lessen the preying-upon of most-vulnerable citizens while enabling the postal service to generate needed revenue.
— Ensuring the option to vote by mail in every state. “Many states have robust absentee ballot systems in place that, once updated to meet the needs of today, can serve American voters in every community,” Gillibrand observed. “And it will be the Postal Service that will deliver these ballots, acting as the engine of the democratic process.”
These are long-term steps and well worth debating in the not-too distant future.
In the short term, all talk about USPS revolves around the merits of a bailout. If one is required to keep the people’s postal service solvent after COVID lockdown, then it should be granted without reservations — or sinister strings attached. After all, Congress didn’t hesitate to throw a lifeline to the airline and cruise line industries, whose reach and impacts on the citizenry are far less.
