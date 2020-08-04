Who would have thought, just a months ago, that New York state would be the envy of much of the nation where maintaining some level of control over COVID-19 is concerned?
Sadly, it seems, the state’s success in tamping down infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths is now coming back to hurt it.
As other regions of the country deal with rapidly climbing infection rates, demand for testing and thus testing supplies has risen considerably.
As a result, communities in New York are now rolling back community COVID-19 testing services. Representatives of local hospitals including Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center and Eastern Niagara Hospital last week sounded the alarm over what is now an alarming situation. Test labs are experiencing a shortage of reagent, a key ingredient in testing, as major suppliers redirect their products to hot spot states in the west, the south and, now, the midwest.
As a result, at Memorial Medical Center, for example, tests are being given only to health care workers and individuals who visit the emergency room or are scheduled for elective surgery. ENH is limiting testing to surgical patients, health care workers, in-patients being sent back to nursing homes and people who visit the emergency room or the Express Care site.
Countywide, Public Health Director Dan Stapleton said, testing sites were reduced from 13 to six in recent weeks.
New Yorkers and New York’s leaders know full well the importance of distributing testing resources where they are needed most. As the one-time epicenter of the virus in America, this state received help from other states during its time of need and should be prepared, as it is able, to support those communities in other parts of the country that are now dealing with rampant infection.
However, it’s equally important to continue to monitor the virus in our county and across the rest of the state so proper steps can be taken, if necessary, to reintroduce measures aimed at controlling the spread.
Without proper resources, our community runs the risk of seeing a resurgence, which is damaging to public health and potentially crippling to economic recovery. As Stapleton noted, “good data” is needed to make reasoned decisions, especially as the region begins to implement plans for the reopening of schools.
“It’s less access for the population. It’s less access for places (where) people might not have transportation,” Stapleton said. “Losing half of our sampling sites is not a good thing and if we want to continue to know what our numbers are, we need to make sure we get back to where we were a few weeks ago.”
It’s been clear for months now that, as a nation, the United States lacked the leadership necessary to ensure sufficient resources to contend with this highly infectious disease.
The lack of ample testing supplies was a problem in the early days of the pandemic, for New York in particular, and months later, it’s now a problem for many other states.
New Yorkers should feel good about the role they played in flattening the infection curve since spring. The state’s success, brought on at least in part by wide use of face covering and social distancing standards, should not be rewarded by reduction of vital testing resources.
Almost six months after COVID-19’s arrival on our shores, no community in this country should find itself unable to properly test and track infections. But too many communities, including ours, are in that dilemma now — underscoring yet again how the lack of a cohesive, nationwide plan for dealing with the public health scourge of our time has cost us all dearly.
