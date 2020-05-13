It’s safe to say residents here in Niagara County and across Western New York could use a few morale boosters right about now.
Dozens of county residents have, sadly, lost their lives due to COVID-19.
While we’re happy to report many dozens more have now recovered from the illness, it remains the case that hundreds of county residents have been stricken to date.
Then there’s the economic impact.
Thousands of people are currently unemployed and employers both small and large are wondering about the terms of reopening. Some fear that, under the circumstances, they will never be able to reopen.
Throughout this ordeal, various local groups, including first responders, healthcare workers and residents from all backgrounds, have taken part in drive-by birthday parades and other socially distant celebrations, bringing people “together” so they can enjoy some semblance of normalcy.
On Tuesday, Western New York and New England-based U.S. Air Force aircraft took to the skies over our region as part of a flyover that included a KC-135 from the 914th Air Refueling Wing’s 328th Air Refueling Squadron at Niagara Falls Air Refueling Station as well as F-35s from the Vermont Air National Guard. The purpose of the flyover was to honor those working on the front lines during the COVID-19 crisis.
The route was based on population density and allowed the aircraft to fly over as many locations as possible before returning to base. Along the way, the aircraft passed above several locations in Niagara County, including Eastern Niagara Hospital in Lockport, Mount St. Mary’s Hospital in Lewiston, Niagara Falls International Airport and DeGraff Hospital in North Tonawanda. In addition, the route involved numerous locations in Erie County, including several health care centers in the Buffalo area.
The goal was to give Western New Yorkers something different to focus on for a bit as our region continues to contend with COVID both from a public health and economic standpoint.
“If we could fly over all of Western New York, we would. This is our salute to everyone in Western New York that’s in this fight,” said the 328th ARS director of operations, Lt. Col. Ben Canetti.
Hundreds of residents, including local health care, emergency response and essential personnel, were able to take in the flyover, giving them some respite from the seemingly constant worries of the day.
We salute the flyover organizers and all the brave members of the 914th Air Refueling Wing’s 328th Air Refueling Squadron and the Vermont Air National Guard.
If even for just a few minutes, the show lifted the spirits of our community at a time when it’s needed and appreciated.
