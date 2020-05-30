If you or your family have been personally affected by COVID-19, through severe sickness, hospitalization or even death, you have our condolences.
If you are among the crowd who have not yet been touched by the dreaded viral illness, we encourage you to think — really think — before you attempt to write off the potentially devastating toll that COVID-19 can take.
Of course everyone is entitled to their own opinions about the pandemic.
Is shutting down much of the economy an overreach?
Can Americans be mandated to wear masks or conform to heightened public safety and social distancing standards without our rights being violated?
Is this disease, which has now claimed the lives of more than 100,000 Americans, really all that bad?
Certainly, as some have suggested, the flu kills tens of thousands of people each year and that never stopped us from dining in restaurants, hanging out in bars, running our businesses or sharing time with loved one in large group gatherings and celebrations.
Perhaps our perspective is a bit different at the newspaper, as we have been in contact with and interviewed dozens of people, most of them residents of Niagara County, who had the virus enter their lives personally and professionally.
Doctors, nurses, nursing home workers and other front line workers have told us their fears about a highly contagious disease, especially in a contained atmosphere like a hospital or a nursing home.
We have also been in contact with public health and medical professionals, as well as individuals working in fields like epidemiology, who have reiterated the contagious nature of the novel coronavirus and the need to maintain new standards for protection including social distancing and wearing face coverings in public.
Most importantly, we have spoken with family members of people who have died from the disease, many in a nursing home or a hospital.
These stories, when you hear them, are heart-breaking and tragic.
There are notions circulating in the community and on social media and the internet generally that suggest, wrongfully, COVID-19 is some great government hoax or a diabolical effort to control the masses.
This is an illness unlike any that humanity has seen in a century, maybe even ever, in terms of its rapid spread and lethality. It has circled the globe and, as of this writing, has killed more than 350,000 people worldwide.
Most Americans understand this, have developed a healthy respect for what the virus can do and have taken recommended steps to protect themselves and others.
It appears, based on the downward trend of numbers expressing COVID-19 sickness, hospitalizations and deaths, that New York state and other parts of the country and the world have, through a painstaking and patient process, tamped down the spread to the point where life can now start to return to something closer to what it was before.
Now is not the time for the United States to declare victory, however. That day may come only with an effective treatment or vaccine.
For now, meaning in the coming weeks and months, we must continue diligence in the practices that led us to what appears to be a healthier point along the COVID-19 curve.
To do otherwise disrespects front line workers, scientists, experts on the spread of disease and, worst of all, the grieving survivors of COVID-19’s victims.
We wish all of you skeptics out there could talk to any of the survivors about their experiences, their pain and their grief.
We have, and we can assure you, it’s real, it’s awful and we would not wish their experience on our worst enemies.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.