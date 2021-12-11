Dr. Vivek H. Murthy, U.S. Surgeon General, warned in a published report this week that young people are grappling with “devastating” mental health effects of challenges faced by their generation, including the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interestingly, Murthy’s report suggests, the pandemic isn’t to blame for the mental health effects, it just aggravated conditions that were already known and widespread by the spring of 2020. Before lockdown and “remote” schooling were effected, across the country, pediatric healthcare providers had already noted spikes in self-reported symptoms of depression and anxiety in youths, as well as a significant increase in suicide attempts by adolescents, overwhelmingly girls.
Murthy’s report, billed as a rare Surgeon General’s public advisory, follows an October joint declaration, by three national child healthcare societies, of a national emergency in youth mental health.
What’s to blame for this? Murthy’s report pegs “media and popular culture” as a significant factor, but not the primary cause. Experts in pediatric medicine identify loneliness as a culprit, pointing to the hollowness of online human “connection,” and they have guessed that “screen time” cuts into youths’ needed sleep time, exercise time and in-person activity time, all of which influence mental health as well as physical health.
The weight of such findings feels extra heavy this week, after the third threat of violence at a high school delivered via social media in less than three weeks forced Lockport City School District to order remote schooling for students in all grades including Pre-K temporarily. A 14-year-old Lockport High School student has been charged in connection with the last two threats and Lockport Police Department called on the FBI to help track the source(s).
Whether these threats were serious or posed, the harm to society from them is real and incalculable. It’s no easy feat getting every family in the school district on board with remote schooling on barely a moment’s notice; and while the “bright side” is the enabling infrastructure is already in place, thanks ironically to the pandemic, the down sides underscore the pediatric experts’ suspicion about what’s really ailing young people — the loneliness of isolation and the online experience. Still more damage is inflicted on those students who haven’t fared so well as online learners, and students receiving vital services that can only be delivered in-person, in school.
Considering the damages, it’s tempting to say: Throw the book at the perpetrators — and their parents! However, we do not know what exactly was behind the threats, that is, whether one or more of them are a “cry for help” or just malevolent pranks. The justice system’s reply on society’s behalf has to reflect the motivation. Anything else will not be just.
Meanwhile, we’ve all been handed a challenge by the Surgeon General, particularly those of us who have a presence in the lives of children, as parents and grandparents, aunts and uncles, elder siblings and cousins, or as mentors of any sort. “The kids” need our attention, our companionship, our informed guidance; they need us to be nosy about their lives, their feelings and perceptions and, definitely, their online experiences. They also need us to be unafraid to reach out for help — from a pediatrician, a school counselor, a mental health hotline — when it seems the kid’s not all right.
