The Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen has been feeding people in need in Lockport for almost 40 years non-stop.
The late Sister Mary Loretto and Jo Roberts, the former director of the Grace Episcopal Food Pantry, planted the seeds for development of the soup kitchen when they started serving meals for people living in one-room apartments with no cooking facilities. Originally housed at German Lutheran Church, the meal service gradually expanded into a soup kitchen catering to, as Loretto described it all those years ago, the “hungry, lonely, depressed and those one-room dwellers.”
Amid conflicts between soup kitchen operations and church functions, Loretto and Roberts put out a public call in the Union-Sun & Journal, asking for the community’s help to find alternative accommodations. The local Veterans of Foreign Wars post responded, offering the soup kitchen a new home that catered to seven clients on its first day in September 1983.
Since 1985, the soup kitchen has been housed inside the Salvation Army citadel on Cottage Street, where the clientele and the operating budget have grown considerably. In 2022, the cost of keeping the kitchen open and serving hot, balanced meals five days a week, 52 weeks a year, is roughly $190,000.
According to Salvation Army staff and volunteers, the soup kitchen today serves far more working poor than one-room dwellers who spurred a nun’s mission of mercy. The gritty reality for many “customers” is they struggle to make ends meet despite having one or more jobs, or because they don’t have a job at all. This year, the inflation that’s made so many of us feel like we’re falling behind financially has devastated people who toe the poverty line.
According to interim Salvation Army Major Ron Lee, since the dining room re-opened earlier this year with the lifting of Covid restrictions, guests of the soup kitchen are mostly “singles,” with or without school-age children, who drop in for a free hot meal and, perhaps, some companionship as they’re working through financial, social and other problems. They’re underemployed, unemployed, in recovery from substance abuse disorder ...
“They’re people just barely living,” Lee said. “They don’t have a lot of hope.”
Today is the official kickoff of the 39th annual Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen Drive.
All these years, the Union-Sun & Journal has been the primary organizer of this drive, and, looking back, this page notes proudly that the annual fundraising goal has been met or exceeded more often than not, thanks to you, the US&J’s readers. Alongside the Lockport Salvation Army staff and volunteers, you’re the ones who’ve kept a fine tradition, and a vital community institution, going. Such an accomplishment is reflective of a community that genuinely cares, and that makes Lockport genuinely a good place to be.
Let’s keep up that goodness awhile longer by helping to ensure the Sister Mary Loretto Memorial Community Soup Kitchen keeps its dining room open for our neighbors in need, five days a week, all 52 weeks of 2023.
Remember our tradition: Clip the donor “coupon” that’s being printed daily in the Union-Sun & Journal through December 24th, fill it out, and either drop off or mail your donation to: The Salvation Army, 50 Cottage St., Lockport, NY 14094.
