A local group has put the finishing touches on a project that might look small in terms of size and cost but creates significant impact in terms of community pride and appeal.
We’re talking, of course, about the refurbishment of the historic tower clock at Main and Pine streets in the city.
After decades of dormancy, the hands on the clock are moving again thanks to the Lockport New York Rotary Foundation, the Oath Community Benefit Fund for Lockport, the Niagara County Legislature and the National Association of Watch and Clock Collectors Chapter 13. The project also came together as a result of donations from generous residents of Lockport and the surrounding area.
The community owes additional thanks for its now-functional tower clock to Charles Roeser, a horologist who specializes in making and fixing clocks. Lockport Rotary Club President Paul Lehman credited Roeser for his support, noting that the restoration tab probably would have exceeded $38,000 if not for his involvement.
Supporters of this effort rightly contended that the clock is an iconic symbol in the Lock City, the sort of thing that shouldn’t be allowed to languish in disrepair but should rather be fully operational and treated to regular maintenance.
Records show the clock, built by O.B. McClintock Co. of Minneapolis, was originally installed in 1920 and operated by an electronic controller in the basement of what was then Niagara County National Bank. The clock was sold along with the bank to the Midland Marine Trust Co. in 1951, and to its successor HSBC in 1980. Even after the clock ceased to keep time downtown, it kept a place in Lockportians’ memories and our hearts.
The analog hands of the updated clock will be operated using a digital controller. The clock has been equipped with lights so the time can be read after sundown. The effect, and the once-again working clock overall, are, as Rotarian Cynthia Cotten observed, “absolutely stunning.”
In a digital age where the vast majority of people carry cell phones offering up-to-the-minute information, including the time of day, it could be argued that repairing an old-fashioned clock with old-fashioned hands on it amounts to, well, a waste of time.
But, when so many people are also beginning to feel fatigued by the crush of modern convenience, and when communities like Lockport are looking to take even small steps toward forging a greater sense of community pride, the restored clock at Main and Pine streets represents a real step forward. It’s a testament to things that should matter in any era, things like heritage and tradition.
This particular project also reminds us, once again, how local groups do so much selfless work that too often goes unappreciated.
In that sense, it’s safe to say this type of undertaking is timeless.
