It isn’t a new problem locally. Thefts of idling cars left unattended are on the rise, again.
On Tuesday, the Niagara County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning following the theft of several vehicles in the Western New York area whose owners had started the ignition to “warm up” the vehicle in the cold weather and then left it unattended.
Nobody likes sitting in a cold vehicle but by leaving one running in a driveway or parked on a street it’s offering the perfect opportunity for thieves who seem to be targeting unoccupied “wheels” now more than ever. If your vehicle is running, make sure you’re inside it.
Sheriff’s officials say a vehicle should never be left running or with the keys in the ignition when you are away from it, even for “just a minute.”
Make no mistake, neither the warning nor the problem is new around here. It’s apparently a tale that bears repeating from time to time.
This past summer, Niagara Falls Police Department dealt with an explosion of vehicle thefts under similar circumstances. From late June into July, one or two vehicles a day were taken and at the time, then Detective Lt. John Conti said, “The vast majority of these (involved) people leaving (the vehicles) running or leaving the keys in them.” NFPD believed many of the thieves came from Buffalo and simply took advantage of a great opportunity presented to them.
While in the past stolen vehicles were maybe taken to a “chop shop” to be cut into parts for re-sale, Conti said that’s less common now. Investigations showed that vehicles taken to Buffalo often ended up being sold or swapped there and then used in crimes.
“One car that was stolen here and recovered in Buffalo was used in a drive-by shooting,” Conti said. “They’re being brought to Buffalo for a purpose.”
Conti, a member of a vehicle theft task force that operates in both Niagara and Erie counties, suggested one way to combat the problem would be to ticket the vehicle owners. Leaving a vehicle unattended is a traffic law violation.
Sure, that seems like adding insult to injury, but as police say, vehicle thefts could be prevented by simply not leaving a running vehicle unattended.
In addition to shutting off the ignition, police advise keeping valuables out of sight or in the trunk (purses, credit cards, and cell phones in plain view only help attract thieves), and always rolling up the windows and locking your vehicle, even when it is in your driveway or garage or in front of a convenience store.
Niagara County Sheriff’s officials also ask that if you see suspicious activity, you report it by calling the sheriff’s office at 438-3393, or 911 in an emergency.
