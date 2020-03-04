There’s plenty to question about the economic development strategy of Gov. Andrew Cuomo, especially as it’s applied to Western New York.
The Cuomo administration’s reputation suffered when its plan to invest upwards of $750 million of state money into development of the SolarCity plant in Buffalo became embroiled in arguably the worst example of public corruption in Western New York history in the form of the Buffalo Billions bid-rigging scandal.
It remains to be seen, of course, just how successful SolarCity is, if it’s successful at all.
While state officials, including Cuomo’s economic czar Howard Zemsky, continue to insist the primary tenant, Tesla, remains on target in terms of employment benchmarks, it’s apparent from the outside looking in that neither the state nor the company is willing to answer pointed questions about a number of issues, employment numbers and production being just two.
The lack of willingness to answer simple questions from the press and the public about state-supported projects involving tens of millions —and in the case of SolarCity, hundreds of millions — of taxpayer dollars is disconcerting.
Empire State Development Corp., the state’s lead economic development agency, employs a cadre of employees who should be able to provide information upon request.
As local media outlets, including our partners at Investigative Post, have found too often, the agency welcomes questions about its projects, it just doesn’t like to answer all of them and instead responds generally with canned statements.
This past week, we inquired about the storage of equipment from the Tesla operation in Buffalo at the old Bell Aerospace site in Wheatfield. As was the case with WGRZ-TV, which first reported the story, state officials balked at requests for more detailed information, including whether the cost of storage was being picked up by Empire State Development and, therefore by extension, state taxpayers.
Also last week, Investigative Post Editor and Executive Director Jim Heaney published a piece on his website, describing how the Cuomo administration spent $55 million of state taxpayer money to buy, renovate and equip seven floors of a downtown Buffalo office building to bring IBM to town. As Heaney noted, the state anticipated the creation of 500 “good-paying software engineering jobs and the start of a technology hub” as a return on its investment, and to date, four of those floors at Fountain Plaza are available for lease.
The situation prompts a lot of good questions about IBM’s commitment to Buffalo and the status of the portion of the building in which the state, using your money, invested heavily.
Heaney suggested that state bureaucrats have refused to respond to requests for documents related to the project and have demonstrated an unwillingness to return phone calls to simply say “no comment.”
If that sounds at all familiar, it’s because a similar code of silence was in play over SolarCity and the Buffalo Billion program when Heaney went to work investigating and uncovered detailed information that eventually led to indictments and plea deals for some state officials and representatives of the private firm LPCiminelli.
As evidenced by the hundreds of millions of dollars spent under the guise of creating jobs and boosting the economy in communities statewide, Cuomo and members of his administration are not shy about dipping into the state’s coffers to launch the “next big” project that they say will lead to more prosperity for New Yorkers.
But when it comes to answering specific questions about how tens of millions of dollars of taxpayer money gets spent, they have proven themselves to be far less accessible or enthusiastic.
New York needs sound investment in a number of areas, economic development included. Simultaneously, New Yorkers deserve to know whether the money is truly being spent for the betterment of their communities.
