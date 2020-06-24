We've all encountered them in the past couple of weeks as things begin to open back up — the coronavirus doubters.
While there's no denying that U.S. deaths from the pandemic have now topped 120,000, there's still doubt among some that the threat remains as we approach July. There's those that say things like social distancing and the wearing of face masks in public is too extreme.
We reply, listen to the experts, or even, better safe than sorry. Is there anyone out there that wants to go through a few more months of shuttered businesses and people mostly quarantining in their homes? Wearing a mask while shopping is a very minor inconvenience compared to that.
It's about controlling the spread of COVID-19. For those that feel they don't need to comply, you're at worst possibly endangering others and at the least seriously infuriating people whom you pass too closely every day. Thankfully most of us are doing our part.
As a whole, let's be proud of ourselves. We have combatted this virus enough so that we have been able to retrieve many of our pre-pandemic habits.
We are now able to go to restaurants and share some space with others who had for months been off limits.
We still have a ways to go, of course. Schools, concerts, sporting events and other anchors of everyday life are still being negotiated.
President Trump himself has returned to the campaign trail as if doing so posed no threat whatsoever. Others are taking a more careful approach.
But we have gained substantial ground. Gov. Andrew Cuomo told us every day on his press briefings that we have ourselves to thank for this progress.
We have not beaten the virus, but we are managing more and more to avoid it. It mostly just using common sense. By keeping our distance from one another, by staying home when feeling ill, by washing our hands and by wearing marks, we are staying healthier than we had as a community, state and country the first four months of the year.
Because so many of us have taken the warnings of national and international health experts seriously, the numbers in most of our state and all of our region have come back down to pre-pandemic levels.
The disease is still out of control in places where people aren't taking recommended precautions, such as in Florida and Texas. But in New York state, and particularly in Niagara Country, where only one person was reported hospitalized with COVID-19 on Tuesday, we can be proud of and relieved at the results we've seen.
We're glad it's only a very few of us that are refusing to act prudently and safely. Those who continue to ignore the warnings for some reason trust their own uninformed instincts over the facts as presented by health experts.
To the huge majority of us, congratulations and keep up the sterling work. We're being rewarded for it.
To those few others, please stay out of our way.
