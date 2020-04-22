Nobody likes being stuck at home all day, every day, while their favorite bars, restaurants and small businesses remain shuttered.
Thankfully, the majority among us understand what’s at stake if we venture out in large numbers as the nation contends with a novel coronavirus that, as of Monday, has infected more than 776,000 and killed at least 41,000 in the United States, according to Johns Hopkins University.
As is widely known, New York has been hardest hit by the virus, leading the nation in the numbers of infections and deaths.
There are some among us who, inexplicably, view the numbers with skepticism, likely because they are reading non-sourced and inaccurate social media and internet nonsense that also has them convinced that 5G cell towers or former Microsoft owner Bill Gates are actually responsible for COVID-19’s origin and spread.
We shudder to even put such things in print because we firmly believe all Americans should trust science and health expertise and facts above what someone said somewhere on Facebook one day.
The latest skirmish in the ongoing war against the novel coronavirus involves a series of ill-timed and highly questionable outdoor “protests” where dozens of people have lined up in person or in their vehicles to stage “gridlocks” and demand the powers-that-be lift ongoing restrictions and allow people to go back to work.
While their intent is understandable, their methods, under the circumstances, are potentially dangerous.
It’s akin to the many stories we have seen in recent weeks of pastors and the faithful who have chosen to ignore social distancing standards and recommendations from health experts to hold large-scale church gatherings. In some of those instances, attendees got sick and some died.
Even more troubling is the idea that their recklessness put them in a position to need health care and even hospitalization, which in turn resulted in front line nurses, doctors and medical staff being potentially infected themselves.
While it is certainly an inconvenience and a hardship to be forced to live under lockdown while the virus spread rises and eventually subsides, it is necessary now for the same reasons it was necessary weeks ago.
The goal remains the same: Stay home to protect yourself from being infected and to protect those who earn a living in the health care system from bringing the disease home to their loved ones.
On Monday, Niagara County residents got a couple of doses of better news when county officials announced the reopening of golf courses, boat launches and campgrounds.
On Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo visited Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center in Buffalo where he announced that hospitals in our region will now be able to return to providing elective surgeries.
While perhaps small steps, both are welcome as they suggest our state is slowly starting to move back to a place where residents can live somewhat normally again.
The best news of all remains the continued slow decline of the curve statewide as the numbers show that while New York is by no means finished with this virus, social distancing has helped slow the rate of infections, hospitalizations and deaths, allowing state and local leaders the opportunity to begin a gradual process of opening the economy again.
Now is not the time to start tossing away our masks and living life the way we did before this virus hit.
Now is the time to stay the course, exercise prudence and patience and continue adhering to social distancing standards and stay-home recommendations for at least a few more weeks.
At the outset of our nation’s response to COVID-19, the battle cry was “We’re all in this together.”
We should hold firm as if lives depend on it, because they do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.